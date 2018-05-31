MILabs' new VECTor5PET/SPECT/OI/CT system installed at TUM campus in Garching

A MILabs VECTor5PET/SPECT/OI/CT system has been installed at the Chair of Pharmaceutical Radiochemistry on the TUM Campus in Garching. Under the direction of Prof. Hans-Jurgen Wester, this institute has established a broad and internationally renowned radiopharmaceutical research program, consisting of fundamental tracer development, innovative radiolabeling strategies, and the preclinical and clinical assessment of new tracers. With the addition of MILabs’ latest Omni-tomography system, the TUM expects to further enhance its already excellent infrastructure for conducting cutting-edge research in the field of molecular imaging and theranostics.

“We have been waiting for a long time for a system like the MILabs VECTor-OI-CT that offers the capabilities to support all aspects of our various research projects on multimodal theranostics tracer technology,” said Prof. H.J. Wester, Chair of Pharmaceutical Radiochemistry. “As evidenced by recent developments, such as PSMA-inhibitors, CXCR4-ligands, multimodal intraoperative probes, plus the renaissance of 99mTc-tracers or the new radiohybrid technology, modern tracer development has become more and more multidimensional. Therefore, with high-resolution PET, SPECT and OI, combined with CT, we can address research topics for all modalities, over the entire translational research spectrum, from tracer selection and evaluation to clinical research support by the investigation of surgical specimen. In addition, the MILabs VECTor system will help us to speed up our industrial collaborations.”

Prof. Beekman, CEO/CSO of MILabs adds:

We are gratified that this internationally renowned center of Pharmaceutical Radiochemistry has selected our integrated multimodality platform to further expand its preclinical and translational imaging capabilities. We see it as a major recognition of the unique value that our system can bring to advance the field of diagnostic and theranostic molecular imaging."

The Technical University of Munich (TUM) is one of Europe’s top universities. It is committed to excellence in research and teaching, interdisciplinary education and the active promotion of promising young scientists. The university also forges strong links with companies and scientific institutions across the world. TUM was one of the first universities in Germany to be named a University of Excellence. Moreover, TUM regularly ranks among the best European universities in international rankings.

MILabs B.V. provides high-end molecular imaging solutions for biomedical and pharmaceutical research. These systems contribute worldwide to the development of new diagnostic solutions and therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiac and neurodegenerative diseases.