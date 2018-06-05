Thermo Scientific and Evosep join hands to develop robust, high-throughput workflows for clinical proteomics

June 5, 2018

Making clinical proteomics 100x more robust and 10x faster

(June 4, 2018) Today, at the 66th Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, Thermo Scientific and Evosep announced a joint effort to develop and promote robust, high-throughput workflows for clinical proteomics.

The collaboration will be centered around work at the Boston-based Thermo Scientific Precision Medicine Science Center where key personnel from all relevant disciplines can be brought to bear on the challenge of truly democratizing proteomics for clinical applications.

“We are using the Evosep One in our new Precision Medicine Science Center in Cambridge, MA, where we have established workflows for the rapid analysis of plasma and FFPE samples” said Ken Miller, VP of Omics Marketing at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He continued:

The system works seamlessly with our Q Exactive MS systems and the Evotip technology improves overall system throughput and robustness by reducing column clogging and carryover."

Nicolai Bache, Head of Applications, Evosep added:

The Evosep One with its novel sample separation solution offers market leading throughput to cope with the significantly larger cohort sizes of typical clinical studies. Researchers are now seeking to include plasma proteomics in an increasing number of clinical studies and therefore it becomes important for the community to have instruments and consumables that are tailored for the task."

Thermo and Evosep will present data from the joint use of the Evosep One system and Thermo’s Q Exactive mass spectrometers at ASMS. Several independent academic research groups that have had the instrumentation available since last fall will also present data on posters and in oral presentations.

Source:

https://www.evosep.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/ASMS-2018-Evosep-press-release_FINAL.pdf

Posted in: Proteomics | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
