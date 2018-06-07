Neem Biotech present biofilm disruptor at BIO Boston 2018, to minimise antimicrobial resistance

Neem Biotech, a Wales based pharmaceutical biotech working in the field of novel antimicrobial research and development will present details of the company’s approach to minimising antimicrobial resistance through biofilm disruption at BIO Boston 2018.

Neem Biotech’s lead candidate is a first-in-class compound with a novel mechanism of action that is showing promise in managing persistent bacterial infections associated with biofilm forming bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus. By disrupting the chemical signalling used by these bacteria to form biofilms, Neem’s candidate compound allows antibiotics to work more effectively and can minimise the impact of phenotypic antimicrobial resistance.

Dr. Graham Dixon, Neem Biotech’s CEO will be presenting the company’s details on Wednesday 6th June 2018.

Dr. Dixon said: