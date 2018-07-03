Insight into health risks of tattoo inks

July 3, 2018

Tattooing is the main topic of the latest BfR science magazine BfR2GO

"Color pigments from tattoos do not remain locally restricted to the skin, they migrate in the body," explains BfR President, Professor Dr. Andreas Hensel. "Through UV light and aging, some pigments degrade into toxic substances. Readers of the latest issue of BfR2GO can gain an insight into the research and assessment work of the BfR in the field of the health risks of tattoo inks".

Related Stories

One important task of the BfR is to inform the general public about possible health-related risks. BfR2GO is a new publication format from the BfR which picks up on important topics concerning consumer health protection. Focus is placed on a topical subject from the field of work of the BfR in each issue of BfR2GO. In the current issue, the main theme is the risk of tattooing. There are also reports, interviews and news from the work areas at the BfR - risk communication, food safety, product and chemical safety and the protection of laboratory animals. Other topics in this issue are kitchen hygiene in TV cookery shows, nudging measures in consumer health protection, "botanicals" for sports enthusiasts, the latest from the European chemicals regulation REACH, the fumigation of ship containers and an interview with the head of the German Centre for the Protection of Laboratory Animals at the BfR.

Source:

https://www.bfr.bund.de/en/press_information/2018/21/tattoos__body_decoration_with_risks-204813.html

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study sheds light on the early stages of tumorigenesis
Research shows link between higher serum vitamin D levels and lower cholesterol in children
Special collection of papers highlights research on craniofacial genetics
Bruker introduces new, research-use-only PCR assay for detection of C. auris in hospital environments
Risks of cancer and mortality found to be lowest in light drinkers
Olympus continues quest for best life science light microscopy images in 2018
Multidisciplinary Human-Focused Research
Researchers develop reliable DNA barcodes for biomedical research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

One year on from the WHO's Global Action Plan for Dementia, Dr. Matthew Norton from Alzheimer's Research UK discusses the steps that have been taken so far, and whether we are likely to meet the 2025 target.

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers shed light on how stem cells move