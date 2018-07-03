Insight into health risks of tattoo inks

Tattooing is the main topic of the latest BfR science magazine BfR2GO

"Color pigments from tattoos do not remain locally restricted to the skin, they migrate in the body," explains BfR President, Professor Dr. Andreas Hensel. "Through UV light and aging, some pigments degrade into toxic substances. Readers of the latest issue of BfR2GO can gain an insight into the research and assessment work of the BfR in the field of the health risks of tattoo inks".

One important task of the BfR is to inform the general public about possible health-related risks. BfR2GO is a new publication format from the BfR which picks up on important topics concerning consumer health protection. Focus is placed on a topical subject from the field of work of the BfR in each issue of BfR2GO. In the current issue, the main theme is the risk of tattooing. There are also reports, interviews and news from the work areas at the BfR - risk communication, food safety, product and chemical safety and the protection of laboratory animals. Other topics in this issue are kitchen hygiene in TV cookery shows, nudging measures in consumer health protection, "botanicals" for sports enthusiasts, the latest from the European chemicals regulation REACH, the fumigation of ship containers and an interview with the head of the German Centre for the Protection of Laboratory Animals at the BfR.