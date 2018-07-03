Medical Innovation encourages healthcare suppliers to work with government

Medical Innovation and jHub announce Med Surge initiative to enable innovative suppliers to present solutions to the UK Armed Forces

Medical Innovation, the leading event for civilian and military healthcare professionals, has today announced a unique opportunity for the world’s most innovative medical suppliers to present their latest solutions to the UK Armed Forces through an open call for innovation.

Led by the jHub – the recently launched innovation center for Joint Forces Command – the ‘Med Surge’ initiative provides a unique opportunity for businesses with game-changing medical technology, processes or clinical innovation to submit solutions that could be used by the UK Armed Forces in the future. Importantly for suppliers, if successful, they will be fast tracked through the procurement process with pilots and awarded contracts taking place within six months to one year.

The jHub was created in 2017 to find and rapidly procure world-class technologies and solutions, ensuring they get into the hands of the user as quickly as possible. The jHub plans to conduct a number of initiatives starting with the Med Surge.

The call for cutting-edge medical solutions is open to companies from the UK and overseas and is specifically looking for innovations that fit into six categories – prophylaxing combat trauma, physiological and anatomical disruption, predictive algorithms, future transfusion strategies, total wound care and telemedicine, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Proposals are now being accepted and companies can also meet with the jHub at Medical Innovation this October in Birmingham. The award-winning event, organized in partnership with the UK Defence Medical Services, focuses on developing the medical capability of tomorrow that will help save lives in the future.

jHub has been designed to help the UK Armed Forces seek out the world’s most innovative solutions that will help overcome specific challenges. By working with Medical Innovation we’re hoping to expediate the process of identifying unique new healthcare concepts and technologies that we can put into the hands of the user within a year." Bruce Hedley, Director Joint Warfare within Joint Forces Command

Proposals can be submitted free of charge up to 23.59 on 31 July, via the Medical Innovation website.