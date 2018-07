In a recent LUTS study, men with central (or abdominal) obesity were at increased risk of experiencing lower urinary tract symptoms, and increased waist-to-hip ratio was associated with worsened straining and weak stream.

The study included 2,917 men from the Fangchenggang Area Male Healthy and Examination Survey in China.

The authors noted that lower urinary tract symptoms are highly prevalent in both aging men and women, and the relationship with obesity is controversial.