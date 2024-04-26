Revvity unveils a new era of automated tuberculosis testing

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has announced the launch of the Auto-Pure 2400 liquid handler from Allsheng for use with the T-SPOT.TB test. The Auto-Pure 2400 platform is easy to use and designed to provide efficient workflows in the lab. When the accuracy of the T-SPOT.TB test is combined with the efficiency of the Auto-Pure 2400 system, labs, clinicians and ultimately patients, benefit from the resultant powerful solution.

“The ability to use the Auto-Pure 2400 platform with our T-SPOT.TB test provides labs an efficient workflow allowing latent TB testing to be run in a mid-high-volume setting, without having to compromise on the clinical performance of the test,” said Darren Sher, general manager, infectious diseases for Revvity. “With this solution, more labs can offer clinicians access to the most accurate TB diagnostic on the market.”

Related Stories

Auto-Pure 2400 liquid handler for use with the T-SPOT.TB test

  • The Auto-Pure 2400 automated liquid handling platform is equipped with integrated magnetic cell isolation technology.
  • Designed for testing up to 24 samples per run, it completes day-1 T-SPOT.TB workflows in under 3.5 hours, requiring only a single mid-run user interaction.
  • The solution simplifies lab workflows and boasts an intuitive software user interface.

About the T-SPOT.TB test

  • The T-SPOT.TB test detects latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) and is an interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) based on the enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT) technology.
  • This technology has crucial steps that the World Health Organization has recently recognized as critical in ensuring reliable and accurate TB test results. These steps include washing, isolating, and counting peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) before conducting the test.

Products may not be licensed in accordance with the laws in all countries. Please check with your local representative for availability.

Source:

https://www.revvity.com/gb-en

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Revvity. (2024, April 26). Revvity unveils a new era of automated tuberculosis testing. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 26, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240426/Revvity-unveils-a-new-era-of-automated-tuberculosis-testing.aspx.

  • MLA

    Revvity. "Revvity unveils a new era of automated tuberculosis testing". News-Medical. 26 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240426/Revvity-unveils-a-new-era-of-automated-tuberculosis-testing.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Revvity. "Revvity unveils a new era of automated tuberculosis testing". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240426/Revvity-unveils-a-new-era-of-automated-tuberculosis-testing.aspx. (accessed April 26, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Revvity. 2024. Revvity unveils a new era of automated tuberculosis testing. News-Medical, viewed 26 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240426/Revvity-unveils-a-new-era-of-automated-tuberculosis-testing.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Revvity Signals Software unveils Signals Clinical solution to accelerate critical clinical trial insights and data-driven decisions
PerkinElmer Completes Acquisition of Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Rentschler Biopharma licenses Horizon Discovery’s CHOSOURCE platform to complement cell line development offering for difficult-to-express proteins
PerkinElmer to buy SIRION Biotech
PerkinElmer expands genomic testing services with ultrarapid whole genome sequencing
Revvity showcases cutting-edge solutions at SLAS2024
PerkinElmer unveils industry-first cell analysis solution to streamline cell and gene therapy research and manufacturing
Horizon Discovery licenses CHOSOURCE to Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Trending Stories

More Content from Revvity

See all content from Revvity

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Horizon Discovery introduces single cell RNAseq-linked CRISPR screening service