PerkinElmer unveils industry-first cell analysis solution to streamline cell and gene therapy research and manufacturing

PerkinElmer, Inc., (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today launched the Cellaca® PLX Image Cytometry System, a first-of-its-kind benchtop platform that enables researchers to assess multiple Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) of cell samples in a single automated workflow, including cell identity, quality and quantity.

The cutting-edge Cellaca PLX system, designed by the company’s Nexcelom unit, combines best-in-class image cytometer hardware, software, validated consumables and trackable data reporting all in one system without requiring complex calibration procedures or intense training requirements. To further streamline the customer experience, optimized reagent kits with validated antibodies from PerkinElmer’s BioLegend business are also part of the proprietary solution.

The new offering provides researchers expanded cell sample CQA analysis options beyond flow cytometry and staining methods, which historically have required a variety of different instruments and analytical methods. By combining these capabilities, researchers can now detect multiple markers simultaneously (multiplexing) and perform immunophenotyping and viability assays in seconds with an easy-to-use, modern user interface.

Pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in cell and gene therapy, but they struggle to assess the complex cell samples required to meet immense scientific demands and regulatory rigor across their research and manufacturing processes,"

Alan Fletcher, senior vice president, Life Sciences, PerkinElmer.

"While the Cellaca PLX Image Cytometer platform is therapeutic area agnostic, it is expected to be especially beneficial for researchers working in CAR-T cell therapy who want to streamline their phenotyping of immune cells for downstream processes."

PerkinElmer’s Nexcelom unit is a leading provider of automated cell counting technology and image cytometry products for cell analysis, including the original and widely adopted Cellaca® MX high-throughput automated cell counter. Learn more about the new platform and other image cytometry instruments and reagents at BioProcessing International East from September 27-30 in Boston where PerkinElmer is showcasing the latest innovations across its extensive Life Science and cell and gene therapy portfolio in booths 625 and 631. Product demonstrations can be scheduled here.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is a leading, global provider of end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease, discover new and more personalized drugs, monitor the safety and quality of our food, and drive environmental and applied analysis excellence. With an 85-year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team of more than 16,000 collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver reagents, assays, instruments, automation, informatics and strategic services that accelerate workflows, deliver actionable insights and support improved decision making.

We are also deeply committed to good corporate citizenship through our dynamic ESG and sustainability programs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $5.0 billion in 2021, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. Follow PerkinElmer on LinkedInTwitterFacebookInstagram, and YouTube.

