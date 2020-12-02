Horizon Discovery licenses CHOSOURCE to Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co.

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a global leader in the application of gene editing and gene modulation for cell line engineering, today announced that it has granted two commercial licenses for its cGMP-compliant CHOSOURCE™ platform to Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a leading biotechnology company focused on research, development and providing integrated solutions for innovative antibody drug developments.

Sanyou will use Horizon’s gene-edited Glutamine Synthetase (GS) knockout Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) K1 cell line for the development of pre-clinical antibody drug projects and to support the clinical development and commercialization of its cus tomers’ human biotherapeutic products as well as offering the platform through its contract research services.

Sanyou is a leading biotechnology company with extensive experience in early-stage drug discovery, IND filing, and clinical trial management. The Company has established an integrated innovative antibody drug R&D laboratory and we are pleased CHOSOURCE has been selected to support its biotherapeutic pipeline and contract research services offering,” Jesús Zurdo, Global Head Bioproduction Business Unit, Horizon Discovery.

“Horizon is committed to supporting innovative organizations of all sizes to empower biotherapeutic production using our expression platform. We are proud to have licensed CHOSOURCE to over 80 organizations, from non-for-profit and early-stage startups to clinical-stage biotechnology and large pharmaceutical companies, and helped enable at least 8 biotherapeutics expressed in these cells to progress into clinical trials.”

Horizon’s CHOSOURCE facilitates the development of stable cell lines for the expression of antibodies and other recombinant proteins, and is recognized in the industry and by regulators for high yield manufacturing. This robust platform will be key in enabling us to generate stable cell lines for the development of antibody drugs, diagnostic products and cell therapy-related components, and allow us to provide a stronger one-stop solution to our clients with IND ready projects through our contract research services and pipeline-enriching collaborations.” Dr. David Lang, CEO, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Horizon’s proprietary GS knockout CHO cell line and protocols have a successful track record in the discovery and development of biopharmaceuticals, from the transient expression for research applications to the development of stable cell lines for clinical and commercial production of biotherapeutics, including novel multi-specific and complex molecular architectures.

The Company licenses its CHOSOURCE expression system to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and biosimilar companies, as well as contract manufacturing organizations.

For further information on Horizon’s CHO expression system please visit: https://horizondiscovery.com/en/chosource