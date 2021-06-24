PerkinElmer to buy SIRION Biotech

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) agreed to buy SIRION Biotech GmbH, a provider of viral vector-based technologies that drive improved delivery performance for cell and gene therapies. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, privately held SIRION has about 50 employees based in Germany, the U.S. and France.

The deal will complement PerkinElmer's Horizon Discovery portfolio which includes gene editing and modulation tools for CRISPR, CRISPRi and RNAi, custom cell lines for bio production and base editing technologies, PerkinElmer said in a statement.

