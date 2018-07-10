Scientists sequence and analyze genomes of Candida albicans

July 10, 2018

Candida albicans is one of the most formidable fungal species, causing infection in humans. Investigating the structure and reproduction methods of pathogenic populations can help us to understand how they emerge and spread. A team of scientists therefore decided to sequence and analyze the genomes of 182 strains of C. albicans from around the world. They confirmed the clonal reproduction of this human pathogen but also showed that parasexual reproduction, previously only observed in a laboratory setting, contributes to the genetic diversity of C. albicans and therefore also to its ability to adapt to new environments and rid itself of deleterious mutations.

There are 5 million fungal species, but only a few hundred can cause disease in humans. Candida albicans is one of the most formidable of these species. It belongs to one of the four genera of pathogenic fungi responsible for high mortality rates in humans and is the second most common agent of opportunistic fungal infection in the world. Candida albicans is part of the human gut microbiota (a commensal fungus) but it also causes mucosal infections in healthy individuals and severe opportunistic infections in those with weakened immune defenses (immunocompromised individuals and patients who have received organ transplants, undergone serious surgery or suffered major trauma).

Understanding how pathogens emerge and spread involves analyzing the structure of their populations. Several studies have shown the importance of population genetics in shedding light on the emergence of new diseases, such as white-nose syndrome in bats in North America, which is caused by a fungus and is devastating entire bat populations. In this case, population genetics studies revealed that a fungus of European origin, which is harmless in European bat populations, invaded North America via clonal expansion.

Scientists in the Biology and Fungal Pathogenicity Unit at the Institut Pasteur and INRA, in collaboration with 12 other teams, sequenced and analyzed the genomes of 182 strains of C. albicans isolates, either commensal or responsible for superficial or invasive infections, from around the world. This is the largest population genomics study carried out on the pathogen to date. It confirms the primarily clonal reproduction of this human pathogen. But it also shows traces of introgression in the genome of some strains, indicating the possibility of genetic exchanges between strains in nature and reflecting parasexual reproduction, independent from meiosis, which had previously only been observed in a laboratory setting, or sexual reproduction, hitherto unknown for C. albicans. C. albicans' use of (para)sexual reproduction is no doubt crucial for it to generate genetic diversity and adapt to new environments quickly, as well as to rid itself of the deleterious mutations that build up during clonal reproduction and which, if they are not eliminated, would lead to the species' extinction.

More about Candidiasis

Fungi (yeast) of the Candida genus can cause superficial infections affecting the mucous membranes or skin, and invasive infections, either localized to one organ or generalized throughout the body. Of the 200 known species of Candida, around twenty are responsible for human infection. Candida yeasts are often responsible for severe, hospital-acquired infections.

Source:

https://www.pasteur.fr/en/research-journal/news/progress-understanding-mechanisms-genetic-diversification-major-fungal-pathogen-humans-candida

Posted in: Microbiology | Genomics | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Candida Auris testing kit for use in hospital hygiene applications announced by Bruker
Combining stem cell technology and artificial intelligence to diagnose genetic cardiac diseases
Jumping genes or transposons and their role in the genetic code
Can insurers use genetic testing results? A reader wants to know
Study finds sex-based differences in genetic risk factors for developing gliomas
Researchers discover shared genetic basis for psychiatric disorders
Study explores impact of surgeons on genetic testing in breast cancer patients
Mice study shows promise for treating genetic conditions during fetal development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lamin proteins organize a cell's genetic material from the sidelines