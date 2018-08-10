New combination therapy for cancer cells could soon be a reality

August 10, 2018

A new cancer therapy using nanoparticles to deliver a combination therapy direct to cancer cells could be on the horizon, thanks to research from the University of East Anglia.

The new therapy, which has been shown to make breast cancer and prostate cancer tumors more sensitive to chemotherapy, is now close to entering clinical trials.

And scientists at UEA's Norwich Medical School have confirmed that it can be mass-produced, making it a viable treatment if proved effective in human trials.

Using nanoparticles to get drugs directly into a tumor is a growing area of cancer research. The technology developed at UEA is the first of its kind to use nanoparticles to deliver two drugs in combination to target cancer cells.

The drugs, already approved for clinical use, are an anti-cancer drug called docetaxel, and fingolimod, a multiple sclerosis drug that makes tumors more sensitive to chemotherapy.

Fingolimod cannot currently be used in cancer treatment because it also suppresses the immune system, leaving patients with dangerously low levels of white blood cells.

And while docetaxel is used to treat many cancers, particularly breast, prostate, stomach, head and neck and some lung cancers, its toxicity can also lead to serious side effects for patients whose tumors are chemo-resistant.

Because the nanoparticles developed by the UEA team can deliver the drugs directly to the tumor site, these risks are vastly reduced. In addition, the targeted approach means less of the drug is needed to kill off the cancer cells.

"So far nobody has been able to find an effective way of using fingolimod in cancer patients because it's so toxic in the blood," explains lead researcher, Dr Dmitry Pshezhetskiy from the Norwich Medical School at UEA.

Related Stories

"We've found a way to use it that solves the toxicity problem, enabling these two drugs to be used in a highly targeted and powerful combination."
The UEA researchers worked with Precision NanoSystems' Formulation Solutions Team who used their NanoAssemblr™ technology to investigate if it was possible to synthesize the different components of the therapy at an industrial scale.

Following successful results on industrial scale production, and a published international patent application, the UEA team is now looking for industrial partners and licensees to move the research towards a phase one clinical trial.

Also included within the nanoparticle package are molecules that will show up on an MRI scan, enabling clinicians to monitor the spread of the particles through the body.

The team has already carried out trials in mice that show the therapy is effective in reducing breast and prostate tumors. These results were published in 2017.

"Significantly, all the components used in the therapy are already cleared for clinical use in Europe and the United States," says Dr Pshezhetskiy. "This paves the way for the next stage of the research, where we'll be preparing the therapy for patient trials."

Source:

https://www.uea.ac.uk/about/-/nanoparticle-therapy-could-deliver-double-blow-to-cancer

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mushrooms from the Far East area could be used to design novel anti-cancer drugs
Radical radiotherapy that reduces treatment to just 5 days could benefit men with prostate cancer
Childhood trauma associated with anxiety and depression in adults with head and neck cancer
Study suggests cancer to be a metabolic disorder rather than genetic disease
Researchers discover new mechanism linked to inherited breast, ovarian cancer
New probe allows identification of cancer stem cells in situ
Blood-based test accurately identifies lung cancer patients who could benefit from immunotherapies
Understanding the role of inflammatory cytokines in creating T cell exhaustion in cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Inhibition of NOVA1 gene helps prevent growth of lung cancer tumors