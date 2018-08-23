Researchers explore how parenting is shaped by increasing population diversity

Aug 23 2018

Multicultural dynamics. Economic disparities. LGTBQ subtleties. Single-parent prevalence. Diversification of the American family is happening at an unprecedented rate, and while awareness of this increased diversity rises, research for what impact it has on parenting adolescents has been limited.

A special edition of the Journal of Research on Adolescence -- a journal of the Society for Research on Adolescence -- recently published is devoted to engineering conversations that better equip parents to help their children navigate through the dynamics of an ever-changing world -- identifying how parenting may or may not be shaped by increasing population diversity. A team of multidisciplinary researchers, initiated through the Center for Developmental Science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, provided all nine articles included in the special edition.

"The work of our team incorporates what we know about the changing science of adolescence, demography of the United States, and the challenges and opportunities faced by today's youth," says Andrea Hussong, professor of psychology and neurosciences in the UNC College of Arts & Sciences and the project's co-organizer. "The result is a series of articles that provide novel insights for families wrestling with this question, and a path forward for scientists seeking to understand this core aspect of development for American youth and their counterparts around the globe."

The team found very little data available when they began examining whether traditional theories about parenting adolescents needed updating for the new millennium. What they did find was relevant ideas percolating within the fields of psychology, anthropology, sociology, social work and public policy. By integrating ideas across these fields, the team offers new ways of thinking about parenting and diversity in the U.S.

Related Stories

In addition to Hussong and co-lead Deborah Jones, professor of psychology and neuroscience, contributing authors from the research team largely hail from UNC-Chapel Hill: Dan Baur and Patrick Curran, professors of quantitative psychology, Martha Cox, professor of developmental psychology, and Lisa Pearce, professor of sociology in the College of Arts & Sciences; Susan Ennett, public health researcher in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health; Melissa Lippold, associate professor in the School of Social Work; and Michaeline Jensen, former postdoctoral fellow of clinical psychology.

Additional team members who collaborated on the special edition include researchers from Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Arizona State University, and Vanderbilt University.

Of the nine articles published in the journal, three papers provide the contextual foundation for what parenting looks like today, four papers are devoted to discussing specific forms of diversity in the United States, and the final two papers identify common themes and future directions for research in the area. The goals of this special edition are to frame conversations that identify important parenting issues and provide resources to support ongoing discussions.

Source:

https://research.unc.edu/how-can-parents-help-children-navigate-an-increasingly-diverse-world/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop a set of health outcome measures for children with complex medical situations
Measles cases on the rise in Europe
Distinct origin of ADHD identified In children with history of traumatic brain injury
Study compares genetic and neural contributions to ADHD in children with or without TBI
FDA expands approval of Vertex' cystic fibrosis medicine to treat children aged 12 to <24 months
Digital psychiatric therapy can 'rewire' the brain in children with ADHD, study shows
Children with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis have successful treatment outcomes, study shows
Seattle Children's opens new clinic to provide convenient access to pediatric specialty care services

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bacterial activity in child's mouth may serve as biomarkers for autism spectrum disorder