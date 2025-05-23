Targeting individual frailty traits may prevent falls among the elderly

Aging-USMay 23 2025

A new research paper was published in Aging (Aging-US) Volume 17, Issue 4, on April 1, 2025, titled "Examining frailty phenotypes of community-dwelling older adults in Taiwan using the falls risk for older people in the community – Taiwan version (Tw-FROP-Com)."

A research team led by first author Ya-Mei Tzeng and corresponding authors Yu-Tien Chang and Yaw-Wen Chang from the National Defense Medical Center studied older adults in Taiwan and found that unintentional weight loss is the most significant individual predictor of fall risk among the common signs of frailty. This finding highlights the importance of early detection and tailored interventions to reduce fall-related injuries among aging populations.

Falls are a major cause of injury-related death in seniors, especially in low- and middle-income countries. In Taiwan, they rank as the second leading cause of accidental death among those aged 65 and older. The researchers evaluated five signs of frailty-weakness, slowness, exhaustion, low physical activity, and unintentional weight loss-using a locally adapted fall risk screening tool, Tw-FROP-Com. Frailty is a condition marked by reduced strength, stamina, and resilience, making older adults more vulnerable to accidents and illness.

The study analyzed data from 375 older adults participating in a fall prevention program in Keelung City. Of these, 18.7% were classified as frail, and nearly one-third had experienced a fall in the past year. All five frailty signs were associated with increased fall risk, but statistical analysis showed that unintentional weight loss had the strongest association, even after adjusting for factors like age and previous falls.

Rather than relying on a broad frailty label, this study found that analyzing each frailty feature individually provided more accurate predictions of fall risk. Weight loss, in particular, was also associated with conditions such as malnutrition, muscle decline, or chronic illness.

"Treating frailty as five distinct components provided a more precise prediction of fall risk than using a dichotomous frailty measure (Yes/No)."

The findings support the use of accessible screening tools like Tw-FROP-Com in everyday healthcare settings. Because it does not require complex equipment or physical testing, it can be widely applied to identify older adults at risk. Interventions such as nutritional support, physical activity, and weight monitoring can then be offered before a fall occurs.

The researchers recommend that public health programs and healthcare providers focus on each specific frailty sign, especially unintentional weight loss, rather than relying only on overall frailty status. As the global population ages, targeted fall prevention strategies like these may help older adults live healthier, more independent lives.

Aging-US

Tzeng, Y.-M., et al. (2025). Examining frailty phenotypes of community-dwelling older adults in Taiwan using the falls risk for older people in the community - Taiwan version (Tw-FROP-Com). Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206231.

