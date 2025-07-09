New study identifies factors linked to successful weight loss using GLP-1RAs

A study in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism has identified certain characteristics that might influence people's weight loss after taking prescription drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), such as semaglutide (sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy).

After analyzing data on 679 patients with overweight or obesity who initiated GLP-1RAs between November 2022 and October 2024, investigators found that longer duration of GLP-1RA treatment, using semaglutide, not having diabetes, and having a higher percentage of body fat were associated with better weight reduction over 12 months. Higher metabolic rate, skeletal muscle mass, muscle mass of the abdomen and limbs, and serum creatinine were also associated with better probabilities of successful weight loss.

These findings may provide novel insights into the weight fluctuations after GLP-1RA treatment in the real-world setting, thereby advancing the development of individualized strategies with GLP-1RA therapy for patients with overweight or obesity."

Linong Ji, MD, co–corresponding author of Peking University People's Hospital, Beijing

Wang, J., et al. (2025) Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist treatment associated weight fluctuation and influencing factors in patients with overweight or obesity. Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. doi.org/10.1111/dom.16552.

