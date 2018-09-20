Researchers develop new system to detect consumption of synthetic cannabinoids

The detection has been carried out analyzing the saliva of healthy volunteers before and after they smoked these herbs along with tobacco. The samples were analyzed using high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS), statistical and bioinformatics methods.

Researchers at the Universitat Jaume I (UJI) have developed a system to detect molecules related to the consumption of synthetic cannabinoids (SCs). These drugs are consumed as legal alternatives to cannabis and often allow passing drug-screening tests. The compounds were identified in herbs commonly used for 'spice' products, containing SCs. The detection has been carried out analyzing the saliva of healthy volunteers before and after they smoked these herbs along with tobacco. The samples were analyzed using high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS), statistical and bioinformatics methods. Using this methodology, two markers could be highlighted and elucidated in a specific manner, thus allowing the differentiation between herbal smokers from non-smokers. This work is presented as a step forward in SC drug testing, promoting a smart first-line screening approach, which will allow reducing the number of samples to be further investigated by more sophisticated HRMS methods.