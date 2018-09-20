Researchers develop new system to detect consumption of synthetic cannabinoids

Sep 20 2018

The detection has been carried out analyzing the saliva of healthy volunteers before and after they smoked these herbs along with tobacco. The samples were analyzed using high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS), statistical and bioinformatics methods.

Researchers at the Universitat Jaume I (UJI) have developed a system to detect molecules related to the consumption of synthetic cannabinoids (SCs). These drugs are consumed as legal alternatives to cannabis and often allow passing drug-screening tests. The compounds were identified in herbs commonly used for 'spice' products, containing SCs. The detection has been carried out analyzing the saliva of healthy volunteers before and after they smoked these herbs along with tobacco. The samples were analyzed using high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS), statistical and bioinformatics methods. Using this methodology, two markers could be highlighted and elucidated in a specific manner, thus allowing the differentiation between herbal smokers from non-smokers. This work is presented as a step forward in SC drug testing, promoting a smart first-line screening approach, which will allow reducing the number of samples to be further investigated by more sophisticated HRMS methods.

Source:

http://ruvid.org/ri-world/uji-researchers-develop-a-method-to-detect-the-potential-consumption-of-synthetic-cannabinoids/

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Big tobacco companies still facilitate tobacco smuggling, studies find
Penn receives NIH grant to create Center for Sub-Cellular Genomics
Considerable amounts of cancer-causing chemicals gets absorbed by lungs during vaping
Study provides complete picture of HPV virus-head and neck cancer connections
UCSF awarded $20 million grant to study impacts of new, emerging tobacco products
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease
Nicotine exposure of adolescent e-cigarette users found to be as much as cigarette smokers
E-cigarettes can damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer, say researchers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exposure to tobacco smoke can considerably impact health of teens