WHO launches global drive to increase health taxes and fight chronic disease

The World Health OrganizationJul 2 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) today has launched a major new initiative urging countries to raise real prices on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by at least 50% by 2035 through health taxes in a move designed to curb chronic diseases and generate critical public revenue. The "3 by 35" Initiative comes at a time when health systems are under enormous strain from rising noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), shrinking development aid and growing public debt.

The consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks are fueling the NCD epidemic. NCDs, including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, account for over 75% of all deaths worldwide. A recent report shows that a one-time 50% price increase on these products could prevent 50 million premature deaths over the next 50 years.

Health taxes are one of the most efficient tools we have. They cut the consumption of harmful products and create revenue governments can reinvest in health care, education, and social protection. It's time to act."

Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Assistant Director-General, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Control, WHO

The Initiative has an ambitious but achievable goal of raising US$1 trillion over the next 10 years. Between 2012 and 2022, nearly 140 countries raised tobacco taxes, which resulted in an increase of real prices by over 50% on average, showing that large-scale change is possible.

From Colombia to South Africa, governments that have introduced health taxes have seen reduced consumption and increased revenue. Yet many countries continue to provide tax incentives to unhealthy industries, including tobacco. Moreover, long-term investment agreements with industry that restrict tobacco tax increases can further undermine national health goals. WHO encourages governments to review and avoid such exemptions to support effective tobacco control and protect public health.

Strong collaboration is at the heart of the "3 by 35" Initiative's success. Led by WHO, the Initiative brings together a powerful group of global partners to help countries put health taxes into action. These organizations offer a mix of technical know-how, policy advice, and real-world experience. By working together, they aim to raise awareness about the benefits of health taxes and support efforts at the national level.

Many countries have expressed interest in transitioning toward more self-reliant, domestically funded health systems and are turning to WHO for guidance.

Related Stories

The "3 by 35" Initiative introduces key action areas to help countries, pairing proven health policies with best practices on implementation. These include direct support for country-led reforms with the following goals in mind:

Mobilize domestic public resources to fund essential health and development programmes, including universal health coverage.

Strengthen multisectoral alliances by engaging ministries of finance and health, parliamentarians, civil society, and researchers to design and implement effective policies.

  1. Cutting harmful consumption by reducing affordability;

    Increase or introduce excise taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks to raise prices and reduce consumption, cutting future health costs and preventable deaths.

  2. Raising revenue to fund health and development;
  3. Building broad political support across ministries, civil society, and academia;

WHO is calling on countries, civil society, and development partners to support the "3 by 35" Initiative and commit to smarter, fairer taxation that protects health and accelerates progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

The World Health Organization

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
