SNAP benefits fail to fund healthy diets for many Americans, study shows

Researchers using the U.S. government’s own cost model found that while the Harvard diet is affordable under SNAP, the Mediterranean and DASH diets remain out of reach for many, exposing how benefit limits restrict access to proven, disease-preventive nutrition.

Study: An Analysis of the Affordability of Harvard, Mediterranean and DASH Eating Patterns for Individuals Enrolled in the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients , researchers investigated whether the United States' Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are sufficient to cover three recognized healthy eating patterns. The study leveraged the U.S. government’s cost-analysis framework, finding that the Mediterranean (MED) and DASH diets, both proven to reduce chronic disease, are unaffordable for individuals with higher caloric needs, creating a documented “poverty tax” on health.

Understanding the SNAP Program and Its Limitations

The SNAP provides monthly funds to help low-income households, which account for over 12% of Americans, purchase food. SNAP benefits are based on the Thrifty Food Plan ( TFP ), a market-basket model designed to represent a nutritionally balanced, low-cost diet.

Criticism of the Thrifty Food Plan Model

Despite its purpose, the TFP has long faced criticism for prioritizing cost-cutting over realistic nutrition and equity. Critics argue it assumes recipients have sufficient time to cook from scratch and access to affordable, healthy ingredients, conditions that are rarely met.

Comparison of MyPlate, MED, and DASH Diet Guidelines

Although the TFP follows the government’s “MyPlate” nutrition guide, alternative eating patterns such as the Mediterranean (MED) and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension ( DASH ) diets also comply with federal dietary guidelines. These diets are widely recognized for their ability to reduce chronic disease and promote cardiovascular health. Yet, a crucial question remains: Can SNAP participants actually afford these healthier diets within their benefits?

Study Methodology: Economic Modeling Using the TFP Framework

To answer this, researchers used the 2021 U.S. government TFP mathematical framework as an economic model to assess whether SNAP benefits cover the costs of the Harvard Healthy Eating Pattern ( HHEP ), MED, and DASH diets. The model calculated diet plans for 15 predefined age and sex groups (e.g., “Female 20–50,” “Male 14–19”), ensuring that each met nutritional standards and food group proportions while reflecting typical American eating habits.

Adapting the Model for Healthier Diets

The researchers replaced standard TFP constraints with those of the HHEP , MED, and DASH diets, each emphasizing lower intake of refined grains, red meat, and sodium, and higher consumption of fish, nuts, and whole grains. While the TFP model simplifies food categories (e.g., grouping milk and yogurt together), the study adjusted for nutritional feasibility and calculated the daily cost of each diet compared to SNAP ’s maximum benefit level.

Key Findings: MED and DASH Diets Exceed SNAP Benefits

All diets were nutritionally achievable, but costs varied substantially. The Harvard Healthy Eating Pattern ( HHEP ) matched the TFP ’s cost across all 15 demographic groups, making it affordable under SNAP . However, the MED and DASH diets were not. For beneficiaries requiring more than 2,100 calories daily, both diets exceeded SNAP ’s maximum allowance.

For example, the MED diet exceeded SNAP benefits in 4 of 15 groups by an average of $1.63 per day. The DASH diet surpassed the limit in 6 of 10 modeled age groups (ages 14 and above), costing on average $2.37 more per day. For males aged 20–50 (a 3,000-calorie group), the SNAP benefit was $8.54 per day, but the DASH diet cost $13.60, which is over 50% higher. This disparity reflects existing socioeconomic patterns, where wealthier individuals are more likely to follow the MED diet.

Policy Implications: Addressing the “Poverty Tax” on Nutrition

The study concludes that SNAP benefits, based on 2021 federal data, are insufficient for many recipients to adopt the MED or DASH diets. This shortfall effectively creates a “poverty tax” that prevents low-income individuals from accessing diets linked to longer life expectancy and lower disease risk. As federal budget projections propose $187 billion in SNAP cuts through 2034, this inequality may deepen unless policymakers revise benefit calculations to reflect true food costs and caloric needs.