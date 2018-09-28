Extensive brain inflammation present in fibromyalgia patients, shows recent multicenter study

Sep 28 2018

A recent collaborative study involving researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden using PET imaging has revealed evidence of widespread brain inflammation in fibromyalgia. This could be extremely vital in helping to identify treatment targets for this condition, which is poorly understood and inadequately treated at present.

Credit Alex Mit | Shutterstock

Fibromyalgia often presents with chronic pain in many different parts of the body, sleep disruptions, persistent fatigue and cognitive problems involving thinking and memory. Around 4 million people in the US suffer from this illness, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An earlier study by the researchers at the Karolinska Institutet found indications that inflammation of the nervous system could play a role in fibromyalgia, even finding high concentrations of inflammatory proteins within the cerebrospinal fluid.

Similarly, previous research by the MGH team in 2015 successfully documented the presence of neural inflammation, and in particular glial cell activation, in patients who complained of chronic back pain, using a combination of MRI and PET scanning. The present study was based on the hypothesis that this result might be replicated in fibromyalgia.

The current study first assessed fibromyalgia symptoms in patients using a questionnaire. A PET tracer was then used, that is, a radioactive marker which binds a specific protein called translocator protein (TSPO) that is expressed at levels much above the normal in activated glial cells, namely, astrocytes and microglia.

The MGH arm of the study included 20 patients with fibromyalgia and 11 controls, while the Karolinska researchers enrolled 11 patients and 11 controls. However, the Karolinska study used not only the PET tracer that binds to TSPO but a second phase tracer that is more specific for astrocytes.  This second tracer was used in 11 patients, of whom six had imaging with TSPO and five did not, along with 11 controls.

The two teams decided to merge their results when they realized that they were pursuing essentially the same research goals using similar methodology.

Related Stories

In both centers glial activation was found to be present at significantly higher levels in multiple brain areas in patients who had fibromyalgia than in controls. Glial cell activation causes inflammatory chemicals to be released, which cause the pain pathways to be more sensitive to pain, and promote fatigue.

When compared with the earlier back pain study, TSPO elevations occurred in many more regions of the brain in fibromyalgia, probably because of greater symptom variations in this condition. One area showing higher TSPO binding in direct proportion to the self-reported level of fatigue was the cingulate gyrus, an area of the brain linked to emotional processing. Previous research has reported that this area is inflamed in chronic fatigue syndrome.

The second astrocyte-binding tracer showed no major differences between patients and controls, indicating that microglia rather than astrocytes were responsible for the inflammation seen in the brain in fibromyalgia.

The fact that both centers came up with strikingly similar results lends greater credibility to the findings.

We don't have good treatment options for fibromyalgia, so identifying a potential treatment target could lead to the development of innovative, more effective therapies,and finding objective neurochemical changes in the brains of patients with fibromyalgia should help reduce the persistent stigma that many patients face, often being told their symptoms are imaginary and there's nothing really wrong with them."

Marco Loggia, PhD, co-senior author of the report

Loggia is assistant professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School and a researcher at the MGH-based Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging.

The lead authors of the study published in the journal “Brain, Behavior and Immunity” are Daniel Albrecht, PhD, MGH Martinos Center and Department of Radiology, and Anton Forsberg, PhD, Karolinska Institutet.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-09/mgh-rtf092718.php

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UCI study finds new cause of cerebral microbleeds
Brain marker linked with aggression in toddlers identified
Neurons in the human brain can encode numerical information
New study aims to identify babies at higher risk of autism and ADHD
Brain region for stress control is enlarged in people with depression, finds study
Inflammation plays crucial role in preventing heart attacks and strokes, study reveals
Eating fatty fish during pregnancy may boost unborn child's brain development
Study shows how the drive to eat overpowers the brain’s signal to stop

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study offers solid link between visceral organs and brain’s reward, motivation system