PAREXEL develops several new patient-centric solutions to address drug development

Solutions Built on the Perceptive Cloud Platform Leverage Mobile and Wearable Technology

PAREXEL International Corporation, a leading innovator of global biopharmaceutical services, today announced that it has developed several new solutions that take a patient-centric approach to addressing drug development. Built on the Perceptive® Cloud platform and leveraging PAREXEL’s relationship with Microsoft, the solutions incorporate mobile and wearable technology to increase access to data and improve the patient experience in clinical research.

The first solution is designed to enable health care staff and first line clinicians to communicate time-sensitive events to study staff. Leveraging Microsoft Azure App Services, the technology will generate health alerts through data transmission from mobile devices, gathered at the patient home or in the field and forwarded automatically whenever there is connectivity. Staff and investigators will then be automatically informed and could pro-actively address any threat to patient safety, potentially decreasing risk of patient mortality and morbidity.

PAREXEL has also initiated several projects that expand innovation in the application of mobile medical devices in clinical trials. Specifically, PAREXEL’s Patient Sensor Solution capabilities now include an expanded list of connected medical devices, and integrations with DataLabs®, PAREXEL’s electronic data capture technology and ClinPhone® RTSM, PAREXEL’s interactive response solution for randomization and trial supplies management. The Sensor Solution utilizes advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to support predictive monitoring of patient compliance and has been expanded to manage larger volumes of data transfer.

“Technology has made it possible to access more meaningful data than ever before, while improving the patient experience. The challenge is in collecting that data in a way that is efficient for the patient, site, and investigator,” said Douglas Barta, Chief Information Officer, PAREXEL. “PAREXEL has always been committed to helping our clients solve their most difficult challenges and applying both our innovative technology development and strategic alliance capabilities to provide seamless, patient-centric solutions to benefit our customers and their patients.”

The solutions are all built on Perceptive Cloud, a cloud solution offered by PAREXEL and designed to deliver cost-effective innovation while safeguarding sensitive information. The solutions were developed in collaboration with Microsoft and integrate cloud services including Microsoft Azure IoT Hub and Azure Stream Analytics.

“Clinical development is an area ripe for digital transformation, and industry leaders like PAREXEL are integrating Microsoft Azure into their solutions to help do just that,” said Chris Sakalosky, Vice President, US Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft. “Through this collaboration, we can reduce costs, make services more efficient, and in turn, provide better care to patients.”

Microsoft will join PAREXEL at its HORIZONS conference to discuss how these and other innovations are driving digital transformation and patient centricity. HORIZONS is an annual conference hosted by PAREXEL taking place October 15-18, 2018 in Washington, DC.