NVIDIA and King’s College London partner to build AI infrastructure for improving patient care

Oct 11 2018

King's College London was today announced as the first partner to adopt the NVIDIA DGX-2 and NVIDIA Clara platform. The news was delivered by NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang during his keynote speech at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) - the European edition of the largest global series of events focused on artificial intelligence and its many applications.

The partnership will provide researchers at King's with the advanced computational power required to tackle the large and complex datasets needed to train artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver breakthroughs in radiology.

"This is a huge opportunity to transform patient outcomes by applying the extraordinary capabilities of AI to ultimately make diagnoses earlier and more accurately than in the past," said Professor Sebastien Ourselin, head of the School of Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Sciences. "This partnership will combine our expertise in medical imaging and health records with NVIDIA's technology to improve patient care across the U.K."

