Study reveals altered protein rhythms linked to metabolic disorders in night shift workers

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 9 2024Washington State University

Just a few days on a night shift schedule throws off protein rhythms related to blood glucose regulation, energy metabolism and inflammation, processes that can influence the development of chronic metabolic conditions.

The finding, from a study led by scientists at Washington State University and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, provides new clues as to why night shift workers are more prone to diabetes, obesity and other metabolic disorders.

There are processes tied to the master biological clock in our brain that are saying that day is day and night is night and other processes that follow rhythms set elsewhere in the body that say night is day and day is night. When internal rhythms are dysregulated, you have this enduring stress in your system that we believe has long-term health consequences."

Hans Van Dongen, senior study author, professor, WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine

Though more research is needed, Van Dongen said the study shows that these disrupted rhythms can be seen in as little as three days, which suggests early intervention to prevent diabetes and obesity is possible. Such intervention could also help lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, which is elevated in night shift workers as well.

Published in the Journal of Proteome Research, the study involved a controlled laboratory experiment with volunteers who were put on simulated night or day shift schedules for three days. Following their last shift, participants were kept awake for 24 hours under constant conditions-;lighting, temperature, posture and food intake-;to measure their internal biological rhythms without interference from outside influences. 

Blood samples drawn at regular intervals throughout the 24-hour period were analyzed to identify proteins present in blood-based immune system cells. Some proteins had rhythms closely tied to the master biological clock, which keeps the body on a 24-hour rhythm. The master clock is resilient to altered shift schedules, so these protein rhythms didn't change much in response to the night shift schedule.

Related Stories

However, most other proteins had rhythms that changed substantially in night shift participants compared to the day shift participants.

Looking more closely at proteins involved in glucose regulation, the researchers observed a nearly complete reversal of glucose rhythms in night shift participants. They also found that processes involved in insulin production and sensitivity, which normally work together to keep glucose levels within a healthy range, were no longer synchronized in night shift participants. The researchers said this effect could be caused by the regulation of insulin trying to undo the glucose changes triggered by the night shift schedule. They said this may be a healthy response in the moment, as altered glucose levels may damage cells and organs, but could be problematic in the long run.

"What we showed is that we can really see a difference in molecular patterns between volunteers with normal schedules and those with schedules that are misaligned with their biological clock," said Jason McDermott, a computational scientist with PNNL's Biological Sciences Division. "The effects of this misalignment had not yet been characterized at this molecular level and in this controlled manner before."

The researchers' next step will be to study real-world workers to determine whether night shifts cause similar protein changes in long-term shift workers.

Source:

Washington State University

Journal reference:

McDermott, J. E., et al. (2024). Molecular-Level Dysregulation of Insulin Pathways and Inflammatory Processes in Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells by Circadian Misalignment. Journal of Proteome Research. doi.org/10.1021/acs.jproteome.3c00418.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research identifies a unique protein fingerprint linked to very short sleep and increased diabetes risk
Cinnamon, curcumin, and resveratrol show promise in diabetes inflammation fight
AVAnT1A study: Investigating early COVID-19 vaccination and type 1 diabetes risk in children
New drug candidate reverses obesity in mice by transforming liver metabolism
Specific class of drugs can reverse diet-induced obesity, fatty liver and diabetes in mice
Ancient grains show promise for type 2 diabetes
Experimental monoclonal antibody prevents and reverses clinical type 1 diabetes in mice
Study questions the need for endotype-specific diets in diabetes management

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Short and long sleep durations associated with higher diabetes incidence, study finds