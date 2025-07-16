Automated insulin delivery pumps improve quality of life for type 1 diabetes patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)Jul 16 2025

Type 1 diabetes is more prevalent in Finland than anywhere else in the world, affecting approximately 50,000 people. New automated insulin delivery pumps have significantly improved diabetes care, while also increasing treatment costs. A recent study conducted at the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital assessed the long-term cost-effectiveness of automated insulin delivery pumps, comparing them to continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pump treatment combined with continuous glucose monitoring. The study included 336 children and adults with type 1 diabetes.

The results showed that automated insulin delivery pumps significantly improved quality of life and reduced diabetes-related complications. The quality-adjusted life expectancy increased by an average of 2.3 years for individuals using an automated insulin delivery pump. Although the overall costs of automated insulin delivery pump treatment were higher than those of conventional insulin pump treatment, its cost-effectiveness ratio was only 11,184 euros per quality-adjusted life-year, which is well below the generally accepted willingness-to-pay threshold of 50,000 euros in Finland.

This is the first cost-effectiveness study of automated insulin delivery pumps conducted in Finland. The results support the use of automated insulin delivery pumps for patients with type 1 diabetes.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

Vallivaara, H-L., et al. ((2025) Long-term health economic evaluation of automated insulin delivery system compared with continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pumps and CGM in a real-world setting in Finnish paediatric and adult individuals with type 1 diabetes. Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. doi.org/10.1111/dom.16520.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Intermittent energy restriction shows strong benefits for people with obesity and type 2 diabetes
New guideline recommends proper preconception care for women with diabetes
Early-onset diabetes rates soar among young adults in Sweden
Digital platform supports personalized diet goals in primary care for diabetes
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
MIT develops implantable device to automatically release emergency glucagon
New Scientific Statement outlines future research directions for type 1 diabetes
Innovative wristband offers continuous monitoring of multiple health indicators for diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New molecule linked to muscle loss in people with type 2 diabetes