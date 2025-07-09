MIT develops implantable device to automatically release emergency glucagon

For people with Type 1 diabetes, developing hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, is an ever-present threat. When glucose levels become extremely low, it creates a life-threatening situation for which the standard treatment of care is injecting a hormone called glucagon.

As an emergency backup, for cases where patients may not realize that their blood sugar is dropping to dangerous levels, MIT engineers have designed an implantable reservoir that can remain under the skin and be triggered to release glucagon when blood sugar levels get too low.

This approach could also help in cases where hypoglycemia occurs during sleep, or for diabetic children who are unable to administer injections on their own.

This is a small, emergency-event device that can be placed under the skin, where it is ready to act if the patient's blood sugar drops too low. Our goal was to build a device that is always ready to protect patients from low blood sugar. We think this can also help relieve the fear of hypoglycemia that many patients, and their parents, suffer from." Daniel Anderson, professor in MIT's Department of Chemical Engineering, a member of MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research and Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES), and senior author of the study

The researchers showed that this device could also be used to deliver emergency doses of epinephrine, a drug that is used to treat heart attacks and can also prevent severe allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock.

Siddharth Krishnan, a former MIT research scientist who is now an assistant professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University, is the lead author of the study, which appears today in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Emergency response

Most patients with type 1 diabetes use daily insulin injections to help their body absorb sugar and prevent their blood sugar levels from getting too high. However, if their blood sugar levels get too low, they develop hypoglycemia, which can lead to confusion and seizures, and may be fatal if it goes untreated.

To combat hypoglycemia, some patients carry preloaded syringes of glucagon, a hormone that stimulates the liver to release glucose into the bloodstream. However, it isn't always easy for people, especially children, to know when they are becoming hypoglycemic.

"Some patients can sense when they're getting low blood sugar, and go eat something or give themselves glucagon," Anderson says. "But some are unaware that they're hypoglycemic, and they can just slip into confusion and coma. This is also a problem when patients sleep, as they are reliant on glucose sensor alarms to wake them when sugar drops dangerously low."

To make it easier to counteract hypoglycemia, the MIT team set out to design an emergency device that could be triggered either by the person using it, or automatically by a sensor.

The device, which is about the size of a quarter, contains a small drug reservoir made of a 3D-printed polymer. The reservoir is sealed with a special material known as a shape-memory alloy, which can be programmed to change its shape when heated. In this case, the researcher used a nickel-titanium alloy that is programmed to curl from a flat slab into a U-shape when heated to 40 degrees Celsius.

Like many other protein or peptide drugs, glucagon tends to break down quickly, so the liquid form can't be stored long-term in the body. Instead, the MIT team created a powdered version of the drug, which remains stable for much longer and stays in the reservoir until released.

Each device can carry either one or four doses of glucagon, and it also includes an antenna tuned to respond to a specific frequency in the radiofrequency range. That allows it to be remotely triggered to turn on a small electrical current, which is used to heat the shape-memory alloy. When the temperature reaches the 40-degree threshold, the slab bends into a U shape, releasing the contents of the reservoir.

Because the device can receive wireless signals, it could also be designed so that drug release is triggered by a glucose monitor when the wearer's blood sugar drops below a certain level.

"One of the key features of this type of digital drug delivery system is that you can have it talk to sensors," Krishnan says. "In this case, the continuous glucose-monitoring technology that a lot of patients use is something that would be easy for these types of devices to interface with."

Reversing hypoglycemia

After implanting the device in diabetic mice, the researchers used it to trigger glucagon release as the animals' blood sugar levels were dropping. Within less than 10 minutes of activating the drug release, blood sugar levels began to level off, allowing them to remain within the normal range and avert hypoglycemia.

The researchers also tested the device with a powdered version of epinephrine. They found that within 10 minutes of drug release, epinephrine levels in the bloodstream became elevated and heart rate increased.

In this study, the researchers kept the devices implanted for up to four weeks, but they now plan to see if they can extend that time up to at least a year.

"The idea is you would have enough doses that can provide this therapeutic rescue event over a significant period of time. We don't know exactly what that is - maybe a year, maybe a few years, and we're currently working on establishing what the optimal lifetime is. But then after that, it would need to be replaced," Krishnan says.

Typically, when a medical device is implanted in the body, scar tissue develops around the device, which can interfere with its function. However, in this study, the researchers showed that even after fibrotic tissue formed around the implant, they were able to successfully trigger the drug release.

The researchers are now planning for additional animal studies and hope to begin testing the device in clinical trials within the next three years.

"It's really exciting to see our team accomplish this, which I hope will someday help diabetic patients and could more broadly provide a new paradigm for delivering any emergency medicine," says Robert Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT and an author of the paper.

Other authors of the paper include Laura O'Keeffe, Arnab Rudra, Derin Gumustop, Nima Khatib, Claudia Liu, Jiawei Yang, Athena Wang, Matthew Bochenek, Yen-Chun Lu, Suman Bose, and Kaelan Reed.

The research was funded by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, the National Institutes of Health, a JDRF postdoctoral fellowship, and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.