Weight loss drugs can boost testosterone in men with obesity or diabetes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Endocrine SocietyJul 14 2025

Anti-obesity medications can significantly raise testosterone levels and improve health outcomes for men with obesity or type 2 diabetes, according to a new study being presented Monday at ENDO 2025, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in San Francisco, Calif.

Testosterone not only plays a critical role in the body when it comes to male sexual functioning, but it can also have an impact on an individual's bone mass, fat distribution, muscle mass, strength and red blood cell production. Increases in body weight and prevalence of type 2 diabetes are often associated with lowered testosterone levels, resulting in fatigue, decreased libido and quality of life.

While it is well known that weight loss from lifestyle changes or bariatric surgery increases testosterone levels, the impact that anti-obesity medications may also have on these levels has not been widely studied. Our study is among the first to provide compelling evidence that low testosterone can be reversed with the use of commonly prescribed anti-obesity medications."

Shellsea Portillo Canales, M.D., endocrinology fellow at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

To test this hypothesis, researchers analyzed the electronic health records of 110 adult men with obesity or type 2 diabetes being treated with the weight-loss medications semaglutide, dulaglutide or tirzepatide and who were not on testosterone or hormonal therapy. Participants' total and free testosterone levels were measured before and during treatment over the course of 18 months.

Along with 10% weight loss, the proportion of men with normal levels of both total and free testosterone rose from 53% to 77%. These findings indicate that anti-obesity medications also can have a positive effect on the reproductive health of men with obesity or type 2 diabetes.

"Results from this study show that there is a direct correlation between the use of anti-obesity medications and testosterone levels," said Portillo Canales. "Doctors and their patients can now consider this class of medications not only for the treatment of obesity and to control blood sugar, but also to benefit men's reproductive health."

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Combining tirzepatide and hormone therapy boosts weight loss in postmenopausal women
Tirzepatide rewires appetite and slashes calorie intake in new obesity trial
Canadian obesity trends accelerated after the start of COVID-19 pandemic
Astrocytes influence metabolism and cognitive function in obesity
Study: Obesity-linked cancer deaths have tripled in the United States
Once-monthly obesity injection shows double-digit weight loss in major clinical trial
Amycretin delivers unprecedented weight loss in early trial for obesity treatment
Intermittent energy restriction shows strong benefits for people with obesity and type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tirzepatide reduces obesity-associated breast cancer growth in mouse model