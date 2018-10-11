New publication offers evidence-based content for global breast imaging medical community

JBI is a peer-reviewed publication that aims to provide high quality, evidence-based content for the global breast imaging medical community. The journal seeks to advance the field of breast imaging, with particular focus on improving patient care and outcomes. JBI will publish original research, as well as reviews of important scientific, educational, and clinical topics.

"It's an honor to oversee the launch of JBI," says Jennifer A. Harvey, MD, FACR, FSBI, JBI's Editor-in-Chief. "The journal will provide a focused platform to disseminate scholarly work, as well as practical articles on breast cancer screening, clinical practice aspects of breast imaging, and educational opportunities, with the goal of advancing the global field of breast imaging for the betterment of patient care."

SBI's mission since its inception in 1985 has been to save lives and minimize the impact of breast cancer. JBI is uniquely positioned to advance this mission, according to Jay A. Baker, MD, FACR, FSBI, the Society's President: "Despite the importance of breast imaging in the lives of countless women - and more than a few men - physicians and scientists seeking new information about the science and clinical practice of breast imaging have had to rely on the relatively few studies found in general interest journals. As the official journal of the Society of Breast Imaging, JBI solves this problem by providing a home for the latest research and clinical guidance for those who practice and those who study all facets of breast imaging."

Alison Denby, publishing director for Oxford Journals, said, "We're looking forward to working with SBI to launch this much needed outlet for research in breast imaging. SBI is an engaged, dedicated group and we are committed to working together for this journal's success."