Retina Medical Introduces World Renowned Clinical Advisory Board

Retia Medical, LLC, a medical device company focused on transforming the practice of critical care by making accurate hemodynamic data available and affordable for use at every bed, today announced that it established a Clinical Advisory Board comprising experts in the fields of anesthesiology and critical care medicine.

The Clinical Advisory Board will provide insights into the design of clinical trials for the company’s lead product, the Retia Argos Cardiac Output Monitor, development of additional algorithms to improve hemodynamic monitoring and support peer-to-peer educational initiatives that increase patient access to potentially life-saving hemodynamic monitoring technologies.

The company also announced that it will preview the Argos Monitor at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2018, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiology, which is taking place in San Francisco, October 13 -17.

Retia Medical was founded to address a real unmet clinical need for accurate and affordable hemodynamic data, and insights from the clinicians who use these monitors are critical components of our approach to innovation.” Marc Zemel, CEO and Founder, Retia Medical

The members of the Retia Medical Clinical Advisory Board are:

Benjamin A Kohl, M.D., FCCM - Dr. Kohl is Chief of Critical Care Services at Jefferson Northeast and Vice Chairman of Critical Care and Chief, Division of Critical Care in the Department of Anesthesiology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

He is Chair of the Acute Care Medicine Committee at Aria-Jefferson Hospital and is a member of multiple committees at Aria-Jefferson Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Kohl currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Society of Critical Care Anesthesiology and as a reviewer for Critical Care Medicine and Chest. He was the 2009 – 2012 recipient of the Presidential Citation Award from the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Roger Mecca, M.D. - Dr. Mecca is a Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology at University of California, Irvine, and has extensive expertise in critical care medicine, physiology, and perioperative care. He previously served as Vice President, Medical Affairs at Covidien Respiratory and Monitoring Solutions.

Before that, he was Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology and Executive Director of Surgical Services at Danbury Health Systems. Dr. Mecca received his M.D. from New York Medical College and completed a residency in anesthesiology and a fellowship in critical care at Harvard Medical School. He also serves as Retia Medical’s Consultative Medical Officer.

Timothy E. Miller, M.D., CHB, FRCA - Dr. Miller is an Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Chief of the Division of General, Vascular and Transplant Anesthesia, and Director of the Perioperative Medicine Fellowship at Duke University Hospital.

His clinical and research interests are Enhanced Recovery and Perioperative Medicine, with particular interests in fluid management, and perioperative optimization of high-risk non-cardiac surgery.

Dr. Miller is an associate editor for Anesthesiology and Analgesia and Perioperative Medicine, a board member of the Perioperative Quality Initiative (POQI), and a founding member and President-Elect of the American Society for Enhanced Recovery.

Michael O’Connor, M.D. - Dr. O’Connor is an anesthesiologist intensivist at the University of Chicago. He is the section head of Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Anesthesia and the Director of Critical Care Medicine at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

His practice in the intensive care unit (ICU) has included the Burn ICU, Surgical ICU, Medical ICU, and Cardiothoracic ICU. He has a longstanding interest in the physiology of the circulation and the evaluation of unstable patients. He has a wide range of clinical research interests that have spanned both the operating room and the ICU.

The members of our Clinical Advisory Board have already made substantive contributions to the development of the Argos Monitor and we look forward to working with them as we continue to develop novel algorithms that improve the accuracy of hemodynamic monitoring technologies.”​ Marc Zemel, CEO and Founder, Retia Medical

Retia Medical’s lead product, the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor, is highly accurate, easy-to-use and cost-effective.

It is equipped with the company’s proprietary Multi-Beat Analysis™ (MBA™) Algorithm, which guarantees superior CO monitoring performance, quality, reliability, and compatibility for enhanced hemodynamic management. Attendees at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2018 can see a demonstration of the Argos Monitor and meet the company’s management at booth #1139.​

About the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor

Retia Medical designed the Argos Cardiac Output (CO) Monitor to provide members of the Critical Care team in the operating room and intensive care unit with a more accurate, intuitive and affordable hemodynamic monitor that supports confident, data-based patient care decision making.

Equipped with Retia’s proprietary MBA™ algorithm, which uses advanced signal processing to improve the model of circulation and enables accurate tracking of both fluid and pressor resuscitation, the Argos Monitor seamlessly combines accuracy, ease of use, EMR connectivity and cost-effectiveness.