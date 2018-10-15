The impending risk of African Swine Fever Virus

Oct 15 2018

A new emerging pathogen, African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) has caused outbreaks in 15 countries, including across Europe, and a month ago it was identified in China, the world's largest producer of pork. The U.S. pork industry is highly vulnerable, as it imports large amounts of products from China that may be contaminated with ASFV, such as animal feed and dietary supplements. The impending risk of ASFV is discussed in an Editorial published in Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Related Stories

The Editorial entitled "African Swine Fever Virus: A Call to Action" is written by Stephen Higgs, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases and Director, Biosecurity Research Institute, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS. ASFV infects pigs "and although people are not infected by it, they are certainly affected by it. People can also play an important role in spreading the virus," says Dr. Higgs.

"The report of ASFV in the consumer port supply in China was "a gamechanger with respect to risk of ASFV introduction into the U.S.," Dr. Higgs states. "Control is based on effective biosecurity and culling," however, with a relatively stable virus like ASFV, one inadequately decontaminated truck driving between farms could be all it takes to spread the virus to a remote farm. As a demonstration of how quickly the ASFV situation is developing, since the editorial was released online, ASFV has now been reported in eight Chinese provinces and, independently, virus has somehow been introduced into the wild boar population in Belgium.

Source:

https://www.liebertpub.com/

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Virginia Tech researcher receives $1.7 million to study herpes simplex virus
Scientists better understand influenza virus and how it spreads
Zika virus could become a weapon against brain cancer
Researchers unravel how Zika virus manipulates the human immune system
Detection of BFD virus in parrots in 8 new countries raises concerns for threatened species
African swine fever cases in Western Europe spark concern
Researchers develop two-pronged approach for targeting Ebola virus
Previously unknown virus acts as 'driver' for interstitial nephropathy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

Diagnosing Atrial Fibrillation in 30 Seconds

An interview with Glyn Barnes, Marketing Director for AliveCor, about Kardia Mobile and the Kardia Band, the FDA approved devices which can provide a diagnostic quality ECG reading in 30 seconds.

Diagnosing Atrial Fibrillation in 30 Seconds

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antimicrobial signaling molecule has lower activity against hepatitis C virus in most humans