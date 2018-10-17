INTEGRA Biosciences offers chance to win a VOYAGER pipette

Oct 17 2018

INTEGRA Biosciences is offering labs the chance to win one of 10 VOYAGER pipettes. As the only electronic multichannel pipette that offers automatic adjustment of tip spacing, the VOYAGER was designed to revolutionize sample reformatting. One-handed, push-button adjustment allows parallel transfer of samples – from tubes to plates or 96- to 384-well formats – to be performed with ease, increasing speed and throughput.

Win an INTEGRA VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipette

All you need to do to take advantage of this offer is fill out a short online questionnaire to help INTEGRA better understand the pipetting challenges faced by today’s scientists. 10 lucky entrants will then win a VOYAGER pipette, complete with a charger, five racks of GripTips and a divided reservoir. And even if you miss out on one of the main prizes, you could still be one of 50 entrants to receive a $20 Amazon voucher. The competition is open to everyone – whether or not you are an existing customer – and the deadline for entries is the 31st of December 2018, with the winners announced shortly afterwards.

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website and fill out the questionnaire now for a chance to transform your pipetting future!

