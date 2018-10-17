Metrohm offers robust handheld Raman analyzer for Defense and Security

Oct 17 2018

Metrohm is excited to offer Mira DS, a robust handheld Raman analyzer for Defense and Security. Mira DS permits safe and accurate identification of complex white powder street drugs by any user, anywhere. Identification begins with Smart Acquire and succeeds through Mixture Matching to internal Illicit Libraries. Mira DS supplies immediate information for fast decisions in critical situations.

How can law enforcement effectively fight against drugs that destroy communities when faced with illicit substances mixed with a myriad of cutting agents and deep forensic laboratory backlogs? The answer is Mira DS from Metrohm Raman.

Chemical expertise at the touch of a screen

Related Stories

Mira DS brings the reliability and accuracy of laboratory analysis to first responders in the field, permitting rapid and accurate identification of narcotics and excipients. With this compact device, demand for forensic analysis is reduced and law enforcement decisions can be made with safety, speed, and precision. Mira DS is equipped with embedded algorithms that automatically optimize acquisition parameters in order to acquire highest quality spectra (Smart Aquire). These spectra are automatically compared within on-board libraries of illicit materials and immediate results appear. Up to three components in a mixture can be identified and reported with accompanying information including qualifiers and color-coded hazard warnings.

Mira DS advantages at a glance:

  • Mira DS brings sophisticated chemical analysis out of the lab and onto the streets
  • Smart Acquire automates sampling and identification to provide best quality results to any user in seconds
  • An array of attachments for safe sampling of street drugs
  • Proprietary tagged libraries provide color-coded hazard warnings upon identification of illicit substances
Source:

https://www.metrohm.com/en-in/company/news/identification-of-white-powder-narcotics/

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

TradeShow Talks with Metrohm
OMNIS Sample Robot offers reliable automation for serial volumetric Karl Fischer titration
Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Metrohm Raman introduces Mira P handheld Raman system
OMNIS offers safe, easy way to perform volumetric Karl Fischer titrations
USP Monograph Modernization Webinar from Metrohm and USP Team
Metrohm to present latest developments in ion chromatography at the 3rd Global User Meeting IC in Herisau, Switzerland
Metrohm’s complete know-how on pharmaceutical analysis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

More Content from Metrohm AG

See all content from Metrohm AG
You might also like... ×
Military and First Responder Applications of Raman Spectroscopy