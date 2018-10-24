AR may help cardiologists plan and perform complex medical interventions

Oct 24 2018

Augmented reality (AR), a technology that superimposes computer-generated information on a user's view of the real world, offers a new platform to help physicians better visualize complex medical data, particularly before and during medical procedures. A new self-contained AR device aims to provide an immersive AR experience in which surgeons can interactively explore data in three dimensions.

Jihye Jang, a PhD Candidate at the Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (MR) Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and colleagues assessed AR's potential to help cardiologists visualize myocardial scarring in the heart as they perform ventricular tachycardia ablation or other electrophysiological interventions. Myocardial scarring can occur in people who experience a heart attack and also stems from the surgical repair of congenital heart disease. The team's findings, published in PLOS ONE, demonstrate that the new augmented reality technology confers a number of advantages.

"Augmented reality allows physicians to superimpose images, such as MRI or CT scans, as a guide during therapeutic intervention," said Jang. "Our report shows exciting potential that having this complex 3D scar information through augmented reality during the intervention may help guide treatment and ultimately improve patient care. Physicians can now use AR to view 3D cardiac MR information with a touchless interaction in sterile environment."

By projecting three dimensional imagery onto a glass screen worn like a diving mask on the surgeon's face, AR provides 3D depth perception and allows surgeons to interact with the medical data without physically touching a screen or computer mouse, maintaining a sterile environment and reducing the risk of infection. In Jang and colleague's pilot study, the researchers applied the augmented reality technique as they generated holographic 3D scar in five animal models that underwent controlled infarction and electrophysiological study.

Related Stories

3D holographic visualization of the scar was performed to assist assessment of the complex 3D scar architecture. An operator and mapping specialist viewed the holographic 3D scar during electrophysiological study, and completed the perceived usefulness questionnaire in the six-item usefulness scale and found it useful to have scar information during the intervention. The user could interactively explore 3D myocardial scar in the augmented reality environment that allows for the combination of holographic 3D LGE data interacting with any real-world environments, such as a surgical suite or patient's body.

"Our report is one of the first efforts to test augmented reality in cardiovascular electrophysiological intervention," said Jang. "Our next steps will expand the use of AR into treatments for arrhythmia by merging the scar information with electrophysiology data."

Source:

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2018/10/augmented-reality-may-assist-cardiologists-plan-and-perform-complex-procedures

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study findings may explain sporadic outbreaks of C. difficile infections in hospitals
More accurate and less stressful way to measure a baby's heartbeat
Not exercising is worse than smoking, diabetes or heart disease finds study
‘EinsteinVision’ that improves hand-eye coordination of surgeons introduced at Harefield Hospital
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announces new research-focused website
Middlemen suppliers can increase drug prices and hospital bills, say Johns Hopkins researchers
Report predicts life expectancy in 2040, Spain comes out on top
Survey results highlight the need for better communication between patients and HCPs about bacterial vaginosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New protein sequencing technique could revolutionize biomedical research