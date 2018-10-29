Melatonin may help children with sleep problems

Ananya Mandal, MDOct 29 2018

Similar to adults, children too suffer from sleep problems such as insomnia that causes inadequate and non-restful sleep.

Best food for getting sleep. Foods rich of tryptophene and melatonin. Image Credit: Ekaterina Markelova / Shutterstock
Best food for getting sleep. Foods rich of tryptophene and natrual melatonin. Image Credit: Ekaterina Markelova / Shutterstock

Melatonin is a synthetic version of a naturally occurring hormone of the same name. It can help regulate sleep rhythm and is widely being used by adults to combat jet lag and lack of sleep due to shift work. Melatonin in the body is secreted by the pineal gland and it regulates the circadian rhythm of the body.

Evidence shows that melatonin can work similarly among children with sleep problems. The drug is safe in children at lower doses. The drug remains regulated by the Therapeutic Goods Association, Australia.

According to Professor Harriet Hiscock, a paediatrician at the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, there is a rise in prescription of melatonin for children with sleep difficulties. She said the drug is also being used in preschoolers.

There is scientific evidence that the drug is effective and safe she said. She warned that among children it is probably safe not to use any drug for a long duration.

Further Reading

Behavioural aids and strategies might be a safer option for children with sleep difficulties she added. She said sleep quality and adequacy is important for a child’s growth and development.

The drug is a short acting one and must be taken just before bed time. If an individual delays going to bed after taking it, the effect may wear off say experts.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Green filters increase reading speed for children with dyslexia
Kessler Foundation fellow receives award to explore behavioral patterns in children with ADHD
Smoke alarms using mother's voice more effective for waking children
Researchers find unique patterns of neural communication in the brains of children with autism
Unselfish people tend to have more children and receive higher salaries
Study reports increased risk of death in children with inflammatory bowel disease
Study: Children with autism are more likely to be overweight, obese
Children have positive feelings when they lose their first baby tooth

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »