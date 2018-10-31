NIH funding will allow four pediatric health systems to study causes of growth disorders

The National Institutes of Health awards Andrew Dauber, M.D., MMSc, the chief of endocrinology at Children's National Health System, a five-year grant that will allow four pediatric health systems to compile and study clinical and genetic markers of severe pediatric growth disorders.

The study will use the electronic health records of large health systems combined with DNA samples from dozens of children, with the goal of enabling endocrinologists to detect children with previously undiagnosed severe genetic growth disorders.

"If you're a pediatrician treating an 8-year-old patient who has stopped growing, the first thing you'll want to do is determine the underlying cause, which could be due to many factors including a genetic mutation," says Dr. Dauber. "There are many reasons why children grow poorly and it is often very difficult to figure out what is causing the problem. However, the various causes may be treated quite differently and may alert us to other medical issues that we need to watch out for. We need to be able to identify clues from the patient's clinical presentation that may point us to the right diagnosis."

Dr. Dauber and endocrinology researchers from Children's National Health System, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will use electronic health records to identify children who likely have rare genetic growth disorders. They will then use cutting-edge DNA sequencing technologies, whole exome sequences, to identify novel genetic causes of severe growth disorders. Patients with growth hormone resistance, resistance to insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-I) and severe short stature inherited from a single parent will be recruited for the initial phases of the study.

"It's rare to find patients meeting criteria for each of these subgroups, which is why it's critical to work collaboratively across institutions," says Dr. Dauber. "This type of genetic sorting and sharing brings us closer to identifying new markers for severe or treatment-resistant growth disorders, which will help alert pediatricians and parents to potential risks earlier on in a child's life."

In addition to assessing genetic markers for short stature, the endocrinologists will conduct pilot studies of targeted interventions, such as IGF-I therapy in patients with mutations in the growth hormone pathway, based on these genetic underpinnings.

"Ideally, by identifying markers of severe growth disorders first, we'll be able to provide targeted treatments and therapies later on to help patients throughout their lifespan," adds Dr. Dauber.

Typical treatments for atypical growth patterns include growth hormone or less commonly insulin-like growth factor, or IGF-1, for short stature and hormone-inhibiting treatments for precocious puberty.