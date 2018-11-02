Rubella eliminated from Australia confirms WHO

Ananya Mandal, MDNov 2 2018

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that Australia has managed to eliminate the viral infection rubella from its population. This is a significant achievement on part of the country’s healthcare system. WHO defines elimination of a disease as “reduction to zero of the incidence of infection caused by a specific agent in a defined geographical area”.

Image Credit: OneSideProFoto / Shutterstock
Image Credit: OneSideProFoto / Shutterstock

Rubella or German Measles is a vaccine-preventable viral infection that may cause a mild viral fever along with rash, sore throat and other symptoms. It is however very dangerous for pregnant women. Pregnant women who contract rubella are at risk of miscarrying and having still births. If the pregnant women contracts rubella during her first trimester, there is an 80 percent risk of her miscarrying. The fetus is also at a great risk of Congenital rubella syndrome (CRS). CRS can cause deafness, cataracts, blindness, heart defects and mental retardation among the babies.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement, “The elimination of rubella is a highly significant public health accomplishment for Australia and sends a powerful message that vaccinations work.” This achievement is due to the efforts of the National Immunisation Program (NIP). At present 94.62 percent of the children under five years of age across Australia are vaccinated against Rubella and this is the highest record. The vaccine and a booster dose are provided for free for children aged 12 months (booster at 18 months) from the NIP.

Related Stories

According to the records Australia used to suffer from intermediate epidemics of rubella affecting thousands of children and pregnant women. There were over 5000 cases in 1958 followed by over 3000 cases in 1963-64 and over 4000 cases in 1990s. Complete elimination has been achieved now because of the wide vaccine coverage, say the experts. Between 2012 and 2017 there have been only 4 cases of CRS and only 40 reported cases of rubella per year across the country.

Minister Hunt said that the widespread vaccinations “they save and protect lives and are an essential part of a healthy society.” He added, “Australia has high-performing surveillance systems to rapidly detect and respond to rubella cases and [the] confirmation this disease has been eliminated is testimony to the success of our NIP.”

Incidentally Australian ophthalmologist Sir Norman McAlister Gregg first described the connection between rubella infection in pregnant women and eye problems and other defects in the babies with CRS. It was in the 1960s that Australia developed the vaccine against this infection.

The agencies have emphasized that the disease is merely eliminated and not completely eradicated. Vaccination coverage needs to be maintained in order to ensure that the infection does not cause harm to pregnant women.

Source:

https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsGP/Clinical/Rubella-eliminated-from-Australia-WHO-confirms

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study investigates how brain lesion affects child’s language localization and abilities
Air pollution kills 600,000 children with India being worst affected says WHO
Study: Only one in 30 children does recommended amount of daily physical activity
Melatonin may help children with sleep problems
Experimental vaccine shows promise to protect stroke survivors from blood clots
Insilico to present its research in AI for drug discovery at BioCentury China HealthCare Summit
Atopic dermatitis found to be highly prevalent among adults in the U.S.
New approach may lead to protective vaccines for immunocompromised patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds link between early life antibiotic exposure and weight gain in children