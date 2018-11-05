Multiphoton microscope for neurobiology applications announced by Bruker at Neuroscience 2018

At the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuroscience, Bruker today announced the release of the Ultima 2Pplus next-generation multiphoton, all-optical stimulation and simultaneous imaging platform for neurobiology applications.

The Ultima 2Pplus features the best commercially available combination of advanced photostimulation experiments, including holographic stimulation, combined with simultaneous wide-field, enhanced-sensitivity imaging. In addition, the new Ultima 2Pplus anticipates future techniques by offering longer wavelength 3-photon imaging (up to 1700 nm) for looking deep into living tissue.

An extended clearance stage designed for large-animal imaging, and a fully corrected, decoupled electrically tunable lens (ETL) for simultaneous holographic stimulation and 3D imaging make the system uniquely suited for advanced neuroscience inquiry into awake animals.

The neuroscience community has long desired microscopes that support both 3D, high-speed photoactivation and full-field, deep imaging. Bruker’s novel Ultima 2Pplus promises a single-tool solution, providing a new all-optical resource for quantitative investigation.” Dr. Adam Packer of Oxford University.

“The Ultima 2Pplus builds on over 15 years of leadership in instrument and application development for neuroscience,” added Xiaomei Li, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager for Bruker’s Fluorescence Microscopy Business. “This new system makes a leap forward from conventional multiphoton performance to an almost ideal, all-optical, single-tool solution for both photoactivation and wide-field imaging.”