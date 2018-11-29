Insights from the Shunde Biomedical Industry Investment Promotion Conference

From November 14-17, the "2018 Shunde Biomedical Industry Investment Promotion Conference" which ran in parallel with the Precision Medicine and Ion Channel Retreat was successfully held at the Ramada Plaza Hotel, Shunde, GuangDong, China.

The meeting was organized by Aurora Biomed, co-organized by the Chinese Academy of Sciences Guangzhou Institute of Biomedicine and Health (GIBH), the Hong Kong Association of Biomedical Innovation (HKBMIA), Beijing University, Hebei University of Technology was supported by Shunde Economy, the Science and Technology Bureau, and the Management Committee of Foshan Sino-German Industrial Services Zone, and Guangdong LifePlus Investment Management Ltd.

Through video and presentations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions and industry associations were introduced to the development and investment environment of Shunde biomedical market.

Investment Workshop: On the evening of 14th, the investment showcase for the Shunde biomedical industry investment initiative was put on.

A total of 7 biotechnology projects were showcased at this investment workshop, including:

A single-cell bioanalyzer introduced by Dr. Paul Li of ZellChip Technologies Inc.

Professor An Hailong from Hebei University of Technology introduced the development of a novel dual-target anticancer drug system.

On behalf of Yaoming Jichuang Biotec., Dr. Dong Liang introduced the new anti-tumor drug screening platform development project.

Presentation Sessions: In support of the Chinese government's vision for the "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao greater bay area", this year's conference explored topics related to precision medicine and ion channels.

This conference focused on important therapeutic applications of ion-transporters, fundamental research helping to resolve the structural and functional characteristics underpinnings ion channels, as well as the in-depth exploration of cutting-edge technologies such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, liquid biopsy techniques, forensic science advances and the clinical application of next generation sequencing.

Keynote Presentations: AnaBios (U.S.) CEO Andre Ghetti, The Sick Kids Hospital (Canada) chief researcher Xi Huang, and Yang Wen from Switzerland's Roche Basel innovation research center talked about the translational research of pain drug discovery, ion channels and brain tumors, and detection method of ion transporters NKCC regulator, respectively.

David Smith - professor of laboratory medicine and pharmacology at the Mayo clinic laboratory (USA), Dr. Dong Liang - CEO of Aurora Biomed (Canada), and Myriame Gabay – Biomime Solutions – gave excellent presentations on the development of DNA sequencing applications, new methods for detection of ion channels and transporters in cancer, and polypeptide arrays respectively.

Forensic Genomics Session: Shunjin Li, Vice Dean of The School of Forensic Medicine, Hebei Medical University, shared how to distinguish between monozygotic twins through highly efficient DNA methylation markers.

Helena Wong, a senior criminalist at the Oakland Police Department's crime lab, described the automated process of differentiation digestion as a method for processing large volumes of sexual assault evidence.

Ion Channels and Tumors Session: Professor Annarosa Arcangeli from The University of Florence, talked about ion channels as anti-cancer targets.

Next Generation Sequencing Session: Dr. Hui Jiang introduced the application of MGI sequencing instrument in tumor detection.

The conference attracted both domestic and international experts in the fields of precision medicine and ion channel research to participate and exchange ideas.

On 15th the Pearl River night tour enabled guests to network and build collaborations in a relaxed atmosphere. On the afternoon of the 16th, conference attendees visited the Sino German industrial service zone and the Aurora Scientific Park. Attendees learned about the development and investment opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector in Shunde.