Researchers identify new type of T cell that could play role in cancer, other diseases

Dec 6 2018

FINDINGS

Researchers from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the La Jolla Institute for Immunology have identified a new type of T cell called a phospholipid-reactive T cell that is able to recognize phospholipids, the molecules that help form cells' outer membranes.

The scientists also discovered that phospholipids compete with glycolipids, another type of molecule that helps form cells' outer membranes, in a way that prevents glycolipids from readily reaching the surface of a cell.

BACKGROUND

Cell membranes are primarily made up of two types of lipids -- phospholipids and glycolipids. Inside cells, these lipids bind to a molecule called CD1d that transports them to the surface. Once there, phospholipids stimulate phospholipid-reactive T cells, and glycolipids stimulate a different type of T cell called iNKTs.

On their way to the cell's surface, phospholipids more easily attach themselves to CD1d molecules, making it more difficult for glycolipids to attach to CD1d. Because of this, it is harder for glycolipids to make it to the surface of the cell. This means that iNKTs cannot be as easily stimulated by glycolipids.

Scientists believe iNKT cells are necessary because they appear to protect cells against the progression of certain cancers and autoimmune diseases. However, iNKT cells are extremely active and can cause alcoholic hepatitis or other types of liver diseases if they are overstimulated. The phospholipid's ability to more easily bind to CD1d molecules than glycolipids keeps a balance between the two cell types and maintains homeostasis in the immune system.

Related Stories

METHOD

To identify the T cells that react with phospholipids, the scientists first utilized isoelectric focusing gel electrophoresis and crystallography to demonstrate the chemical and physical binding of phospholipids to CD1d. They then loaded CD1d tetramers (groupings of four CD1d molecules) with phospholipids and used flow cytometry that detected the T cells that recognize the tetramers.

The scientists found that phospholipid-reactive T cells are rare -- they accounted for only 0.3 percent to 1.8 percent of lymphocytes in animals' liver, spleen and bone marrow. They then used crystal structure, flow cytometry and cell cultures to show that phospholipids readily occupied the CD1d groove and outcompeted glycolipids

IMPACT

Phospholipid-reactive T cells need to be further studied so that scientists can understand their function in people with alcoholic hepatitis, dyslipidemia, cancer and autoimmune diseases. If future research identifies changes in how lipid behavior influences these diseases, scientists might be able to stimulate or inhibit phospholipid-reactive T cells to treat some of those conditions.

Source:

https://cancer.ucla.edu/Home/Components/News/News/1228/1631

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Russian researchers develop novel combined action drug for cancer diagnostics and treatment
Triple combination cancer immunotherapy improves survival in mouse model of melanoma
Study: Patients with cancer have worse outcomes after heart procedure
New study confirms effectiveness of PSA screening in reducing prostate cancer deaths
Researchers identify inconspicuous protein as key to aggressive blood cancer
Researcher discovers key differences in protein production between healthy cells and tumors
Women consider potential harms and benefits of using preventive therapy for breast cancer
Cancer cells could be detected irrespective of site and type using simple test

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bacterial infections may contribute to far more cancers than previously thought, shows study