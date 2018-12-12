Researchers use INTEGRA's VIAFLO 96/384 to streamline the experimental workflow

Researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland are using INTEGRA’s VIAFLO 96/384 multichannel electronic pipette to streamline the experimental workflow of studies on Pseudomonas aeruginosa – a bacterium that commonly infects individuals with lung conditions, such as cystic fibrosis.

Alexandre Figueiredo, a PhD student in the Department of Plant and Microbial Biology, explained: