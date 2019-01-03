Excelitas acquires Axsun Technologies

Excelitas Technologies Corp., a global technology leader focused on delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, has completed the acquisition of Axsun Technologies (Billerica, MA USA).

Axsun specializes in the development and production of MEMS-based optical engines for medical imaging, industrial spectroscopy, and telecommunications applications.

The addition of Axsun to the Excelitas Technologies portfolio expands the range of high-performance products for Life Science and Industrial OEM customers seeking single-source convenience and reliability to meet their advanced photonics systems requirements.

We are very pleased to add Axsun’s OCT (optical coherence tomography) expertise and leading-edge laser light-engine technology to complement our diverse sensing and illumination portfolio. This strategic acquisition will continue to build upon our medical products offering and allow us to address the ever-increasing performance needs of our highly valued OEM customers.” Excelitas Executive VP, Michael Ersoni

Axsun will continue operating from its state-of-the-art facilities in Billerica, MA as it is integrated into the Excelitas Technologies organization.

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Axsun is the sixth and latest acquisition consummated by Excelitas Technologies since its foundation in 2010 and the second acquisition since Excelitas was purchased by AEA Investors (New York, NY USA) in December 2017.