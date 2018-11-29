Excelitas to showcase X-Cite fluorescence illumination products at the Digital Pathology & AI Congress

WHO: Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, will showcase its X-Cite® fluorescence illumination products at the Digital Pathology & AI Congress. Excelitas’ Senior Applications Scientist, Life Sciences, Kavita Aswani will also present a session entitled, “Advances in LED Technology for Digital Pathology Applications” during the Digital Pathology Strategies and Technologies Track.

WHAT: Recognized as the industry standard in fluorescence microscopy, X-Cite fluorescence illuminators include a complete range of lamp and LED light sources offering maximum stability and superior illumination uniformity to optimize imaging and ensure greater data reliability. Featured products at Excelitas Exhibit Booth #38 include:

X-Cite XYLIS: X-Cite XYLIS for fluorescence microscopy features Excelitas’ patented LaserLED Hybrid Drive ® and offers a rich, broad spectrum output from 360-750nm for exciting an extended range of fluorophores, with the advantages and simplicity of using LEDs. XYLIS’ enhanced LED coverage from one end of the light spectrum to the other closely matches the output of a mercury arc lamp while eliminating any need for bulb replacement.

X-Cite 120LEDmini: A compact, simple to use white-light LED light source, X-Cite 120LEDmini is ideal for fluorescence imaging applications. Its direct coupling delivers superior LED illumination and exceptional field uniformity at the specimen level with a broad spectrum of fluorescence excitation for routinely used fluorophores. 120LEDmini also features manual, PC and TTL control to provide convenient control options for any instrument configuration, from basic to fully automated operation.

X-Cite Vitae™ vIR: A customizable, multi-wavelength illumination system for medical illumination and diagnostic applications, X-Cite Vitae vIR is designed to replace traditional 180W or 300W Xenon sources. This high brightness, solid-state white light source features adjustable color temperature and repeatable output in an easily-integrative turnkey system. With up to six high-power wavelengths (400-410 nm, 450-460 nm, 500-600 nm, 625-640 nm, and 780-790 nm), ranging from visible to IR, the Vitae vIR offers maximum flexibility for fluorescence excitation in applications such as endoscopy and surgical visualization.

WHEN: Conference: December 6 – 7, 2018

Advances in LED Technology for Digital Pathology Applications Presentation: December 6, 16:55 – 17:10

WHERE: Excelitas Exhibit: Booth #38

London Heathrow Marriott Hotel, London, UK