Excelitas Technologies’ Qioptiq Subsidiary Builds New Göttingen Plant

Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, announces that its Qioptiq® subsidiary held a ground-breaking ceremony last week to mark the beginning of construction for a new factory in Göttingen, Germany.

Image Credit: Excelitas

Qioptiq will invest about 25 million euros ($27 million USD) in this expansion of its production capacities. Located in the Göttingen Science Park industrial estate, the new site has an initial acreage of approximately 18,000 m² (193,750 sq. ft.).

The facility will house state-of-the-art ISO 5 cleanrooms and production-related offices, as well as the necessary logistics infrastructure.

With the inclusion of these new facilities, Qioptiq Göttingen will have cleanroom capacities of around 2,600 m² (28,000 sq. ft.) for the assembly of complex optical systems as well as for coating and other optical production processes.

The company had previously made substantial investments in new cleanrooms at its Göttingen Königsallee headquarters in 2012, 2015, and 2017.

Once the new production building is completed, the overall production area (production including cleanrooms, laboratories, and storage) will span over 8,000 m² (86,000 sq. ft.).

The innovative and trailblazing projects we are working on with our customers in the semiconductor industry require maximum cleanliness standards throughout the entire production process.

Expanding our cleanroom capacities is an important step into the future for us, as orders and business prospects continue to develop positively, even in these difficult times.”

Dr. Robert Vollmers, Excelitas Vice President Operations, Optics and Managing Director at Qioptiq

