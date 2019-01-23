PAA to showcase award-nominated S-LAB plate handler at SLAS 2019

Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA), a global leader in laboratory automation for over 30 years, will be showcasing its range of innovative, cutting-edge automation solutions and providing expert automation advice on booth 1429 at the SLAS 2019 conference in Washington, DC, February 2-6th 2019.

Featured on booth will be the new and improved S-LAB™ automated plate handler, entered into the SLAS 2019 New Product Award. S-LAB is an easy-to-use, compact, and budget-friendly single instrument loading solution.

Now more reliable than ever before, PAA’s S-LAB plate handler redefines automation by being cost-effective with the same reliability as an expensive robotic arm - making it easier for labs to automate their processes. Compatible with up to 300 different laboratory instruments the S-LAB easily fits standard lab benches and most safety cabinets and PAA’s intuitive Harmony™ software package makes operation easy.

Visitors to the booth will be able to see an S-LAB loading and unloading a Thermo Multidrop, controlled via a phone or table without a PC. The plate handler also efficiently and reliably handles lidded microplates—essential for sterile cell-based assays—and is a truly easy-to-use system, without complicated installation or robot teaching.

At the other end of the automation spectrum and also a highlight on booth 1429 are PAA’s S-CEL™ robotic systems, delivering tailored and fully integrated solutions for rapid assay scalability—from simple benchtop automation through to complex cell-based science. Breaking the mold of traditional laboratory automation, PAA’s S-CEL systems effectively streamline both equipment usage and throughput, while simultaneously reducing the need for specialized knowledge to operate - enabling researchers to focus on applications rather than automation.

S-CEL’s impressive instrument density enables integration of multiple instruments while minimizing floor and height space. Safety is fundamental to the design, and the systems can be ETLus and NRTL certified. S-CEL systems exceed Biosafety Level 2 and are the only solutions on the market to provide a laminar airflow across the whole system to maintain sterility and protect valuable assays.

Visitors to the booth can learn more about the systems and receive expert advice on the best solution tailored to their needs.

PAA’s automation systems are powered by Overlord™ advanced scheduling software, allowing more consistent control over processes, higher reliability, and greater data connectivity. PAA will be running an Overlord User Group Tutorial at SLAS2019 on Monday 4th February at 12.30pm, room 150A, with speakers from Genmab and Sanofi Pasteur who will explain the benefits that PAA’s solutions bring to their businesses. Lunch will be provided. Delegates interested in attending can sign up by contacting PAA or via the website.

In addition, PAA will have experts on hand on booth 1429 for automation advice. The company is well known for its approachable automation and is used by some of the biggest names in pharma. Representatives will be happy to assist with any and all automation queries, no matter how big or small. Visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to enter a competition to win a $100 voucher and pick up a free giveaway.

For more information please visit booth 1429 at SLAS2019 or www.paa-automation.com