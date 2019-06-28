PAA to highlight integrated robotic systems at SLAS Europe 2019

Jun 28 2019
Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA), a global leader at the heart of laboratory automation, will promote its focus on integrated robotic systems as part of the company’s all-round automation capabilities at SLAS Europe 2019. PAA will also unveil new corporate branding, in line with its customer-centric strategic growth plan which supports PAA’s vision of enabling faster scientific breakthroughs.
At PAA’s stand (#512), visitors will be able to see the capabilities of the new and improved S-LAB™ automated plate handler, and discover the benefits of S-CEL™ laboratory work cells. Featuring super-easy usability and a highly affordable price-point, S-LAB redefines automation by cost-effectively offering the same reliability as an expensive robotic arm. Compatible with a wide variety of automatable bench top instruments from various manufacturers and able to handle lidded plates, the S-LAB easily fits standard lab benches. S-CEL systems deliver tailored and fully integrated solutions for rapid assay scalability - from simple benchtop automation through to complex cell-based science. PAA’s automation systems are powered by Overlord™ advanced scheduling software, allowing more consistent control over processes, higher reliability and greater data connectivity.
PAA has been developing automated solutions for drug discovery labs since 1992. Over this time, we’ve become known for delivering intelligently conceived laboratory automation solutions. Integration is therefore central to what we do, so we have aligned our expert teams in the UK and US to support our customers more closely with their integration projects. Our mission is to deliver the right solution for every customer, allowing us to achieve our vision of enabling our customers to make faster scientific breakthroughs. The new visual identity and new website are designed to reflect these aims and we look forward to speaking with delegates at SLAS Europe to understand their automation requirements.”
