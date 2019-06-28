PAA to highlight integrated robotic systems at SLAS Europe 2019

Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA), a global leader at the heart of laboratory automation, will promote its focus on integrated robotic systems as part of the company’s all-round automation capabilities at SLAS Europe 2019. PAA will also unveil new corporate branding, in line with its customer-centric strategic growth plan which supports PAA’s vision of enabling faster scientific breakthroughs.

At PAA’s stand (#512), visitors will be able to see the capabilities of the new and improved S-LAB™ automated plate handler, and discover the benefits of S-CEL™ laboratory work cells. Featuring super-easy usability and a highly affordable price-point, S-LAB redefines automation by cost-effectively offering the same reliability as an expensive robotic arm. Compatible with a wide variety of automatable bench top instruments from various manufacturers and able to handle lidded plates, the S-LAB easily fits standard lab benches. S-CEL systems deliver tailored and fully integrated solutions for rapid assay scalability - from simple benchtop automation through to complex cell-based science. PAA’s automation systems are powered by Overlord™ advanced scheduling software, allowing more consistent control over processes, higher reliability and greater data connectivity.