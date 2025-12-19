Raising the drinking age cuts teen drinking and boosts test scores

Evidence from Spain’s regional reforms suggests that delaying legal access to alcohol can support adolescent well-being.

Close Up Of Underage Teenagers Drinking Alcohol In ParkStudy: Minimum legal drinking age and educational outcomes. Image credit: Daisy Daisy.Shutterstock.com

A recent study in the Journal of Health Economics explores the impact of minimum legal drinking age (MLDA) changes on educational outcomes for teenagers, using different implementation timelines across Spain's regions.

Strategies to reduce teenage alcohol consumption

Alcohol use among European teenagers is notably higher than in other parts of the world. Nearly half of European adolescents aged 15 to 16 reported drinking alcohol in the past month, and 30 % engaged in at least one binge drinking episode during that time. In comparison, just 12 % of U.S. teens aged 14 to 17 drank alcohol, and only 6 % reported binge drinking over the same period.

To curb alcohol use among adolescents, many European governments have introduced measures such as higher alcohol taxes, stricter licensing regulations, and tighter advertising restrictions.

One of the most significant changes has been the widespread increase in the MLDA. Around the year 2000, most European countries set the MLDA at 16, which is much lower than the U.S. limit of 21. Over the past two decades, however, many European nations have raised the MLDA to 18, enacting broad reforms that limit minors’ access to alcohol, restrict sales, and further regulate alcohol promotion.

Relationship between teenage alcohol consumption and education

Research shows adolescent alcohol use negatively impacts brain development, academic performance, and long-term outcomes. Young drinkers have reduced grey and white matter and are more likely to engage in risky behaviors that hinder learning and mental health.

Despite its importance, little empirical research has examined how MLDA laws affect educational outcomes, especially in Europe, where youth may be more vulnerable to alcohol’s effects. Most studies focus on the US and show mixed results, suggesting European outcomes may differ due to cultural and legal differences and higher youth drinking rates.

Raising the MLDA and its effect on educational performance in Spain

This paper examines the impact of raising the MLDA from 16 to 18 on educational outcomes, using the staggered introduction of the law across Spanish regions. Before 1991, the MLDA nationwide was 16.

Related Stories

From 1991 to 2019, regions gradually raised the MLDA to 18, usually alongside restrictions on minors’ access to alcohol venues and advertising, referred to as ‘MLDA changes’. The current study focuses on reforms from 2003 to 2019, when four regions (Castile and Leon, Galicia, Asturias, and the Balearic Islands) implemented MLDA increases.

This study used a difference-in-differences approach, which revealed medium-term educational effects and peer spillovers not captured by earlier US studies using regression discontinuity designs (RDD). Teenage alcohol and substance use were measured using Spain’s High School Survey on Drug Use, a biennial, anonymous in-class survey of approximately 250,000 students from 2004 to 2021.

During this period, alcohol use was widespread among Spanish teenagers, with 60% of those aged 14 to 17 having consumed alcohol in the previous month, 34 % engaging in binge drinking, and 24 % experiencing intoxication. Additionally, 19 % reported memory loss after drinking, 15 % struggled to focus at school, and 33% had hangovers.

Information on educational outcomes was obtained from two sources. Academic performance was assessed using data from the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), a triennial OECD survey that used standardized tests and measured educational inputs, covering about 180,000 students from 2003 to 2022. Educational attainment was measured using the 2021 census, focusing on individuals born between 1987 and 2002 (approximately 600,000 people); 78 % completed secondary education, and 42 % attended or completed college.

The effect of MLDA changes was estimated using a difference-in-differences approach with wild bootstrap standard errors. After the MLDA rose to 18, it became modestly harder for underage youth to get alcohol. Fewer teenagers bought alcohol in bars, but the majority obtained it through adults. Parents' attitudes remained the same, but more young people saw heavy drinking as a problem.

The MLDA changes improved educational outcomes, raising average PISA scores by about 4 % of a standard deviation. The effect was stronger for children of highly educated parents, reflecting their greater reduction in alcohol use, although this was not statistically significant. However, these results were not explained by changes in school resources, class size, instructional hours, or student effort.

Long-term, the MLDA changes did not affect secondary school completion, but there was suggestive evidence of a small increase in college attendance. Raising the MLDA was also associated with modest improvements in mental-health–related outcomes, as less access to alcohol was associated with lower use of anxiety or sleep medications.

It must be noted that the MLDA increase did not significantly affect the use of other illegal substances, smoking, or cannabis. It also had no clear impact on teens’ social lives or leisure activities such as going out, internet use, gaming, or sports.

Increasing MLDA dropped teenage drinking and improved academic outcomes

Raising the MLDA from 16 to 18 in Spain led to a decrease in underage drinking, which was consistent across age, gender, and region.

Reductions in alcohol consumption were accompanied by improvements in academic performance and a decrease in the use of anxiety and sleep medications among teens. The findings suggest that, across Europe, stricter MLDA laws could effectively improve student outcomes at a relatively low cost.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Bagues, M. and Villa, C. (2025) Minimum legal drinking age and educational outcomes. Journal of Health Economics. 104, 103078. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhealeco.2025.103078. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0167629625001134

Posted in: Child Health News | Miscellaneous News

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2025, December 19). Raising the drinking age cuts teen drinking and boosts test scores. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 19, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251219/Raising-the-drinking-age-cuts-teen-drinking-and-boosts-test-scores.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Raising the drinking age cuts teen drinking and boosts test scores". News-Medical. 19 December 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251219/Raising-the-drinking-age-cuts-teen-drinking-and-boosts-test-scores.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Raising the drinking age cuts teen drinking and boosts test scores". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251219/Raising-the-drinking-age-cuts-teen-drinking-and-boosts-test-scores.aspx. (accessed December 19, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2025. Raising the drinking age cuts teen drinking and boosts test scores. News-Medical, viewed 19 December 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251219/Raising-the-drinking-age-cuts-teen-drinking-and-boosts-test-scores.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Insufficient sleep may decrease life expectancy
Positive parenting reduces the risk of adolescent self-harm
Parental leniency toward binge drinking is tied to heavier alcohol use in Greek students
Frequency and quantity of alcohol consumption influence cancer risk
Alcohol-related liver disease deaths surge with widening socioeconomic gaps
Hotter days and nights are already stealing sleep across the U.S.
Study examines fairness of oxygen desaturation thresholds in sleep apnea diagnosis
Stress may help explain why patients with depression are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New insights into alcohol-related DNA damage and cancer risk