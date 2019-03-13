PAA announce distribution agreement with Hongkong Zaotong for customers in China and Hong Kong

Peak Analysis & Automation (PAA), a global leader in laboratory automation, and Hongkong Zaotong International Group Co. Limited, have announced a distribution agreement covering mainland China and Hong Kong.

The agreement, which was signed on 17th January 2019, comes in response to a growing demand for PAA’s solutions across the regions. Hongkong Zaotong will serve as an exclusive distributor to sell and support PAA’s laboratory automation equipment, software, and services.

ZAOTONG has been dedicated to automation solutions in life science for many years. We are delighted to be working with PAA as we regard PAA’s automation products as essential to the integration of other third-party products which we represent, such as liquid handling devices, plate and tube labelers, plate sealers and incubators. This relationship with PAA will allow us to provide our customers with a fully integrated laboratory solution.” Jiayan Sun, Product Manager at Hongkong Zaotong

Catering for fully integrated automation needs, PAA’s S-CEL™ robotic systems feature exceptional sample and operator safety while providing a flexible, modular design to accommodate all types of laboratory automation applications, large or small.

The systems can be ETLus and NRTL certified and exceed Biosafety Level 2. S-CEL are the only solutions on the market to provide a laminar air flow across the whole system to maintain sterility and protect valuable assays.

We are pleased to have appointed a partner with experience in selling and supporting integrated laboratory solutions to life science customers in order to address the increasing demand for our products in China. We are very confident that Hongkong Zaotong has the experience and expertise to grow with us and provide high levels of sales and after-sales services to future customers in the region.” Keith Saunders, CEO, PAA

PAA supplies a wide range of automation solutions from simple benchtop solutions—the reliable and affordable entry-level S-LAB automated plate handler—to large, customized and fully integrated systems for automating complex cell-based assays.

The new distribution agreement ensures that customers in China and Hong Kong have easy access not only to these systems and PAA’s intuitive software packages, but also to high-quality regional service and support.