New study expands the list of foods causing anaphylaxis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyAug 21 2025

The European Regulation list on mandatory labelling of foods includes 14 allergenic foods. Research published in Clinical & Experimental Allergy has identified eight additional foods frequently involved in food-induced anaphylaxis. 

The research was based on an analysis of food-induced anaphylaxis cases reported to the Allergy Vigilance Network from 2002–2023. Allergenic foods involved in ≥1% of cases and not included in the European Regulation list included goat's and sheep's milk (2.8% of cases), buckwheat (2.4%), peas and lentil (1.8%), alpha-gal (1.7%), pine nut (1.6%), kiwi (1.5%), beehive products (1.0%), and apple (1.0%). 

Due to their frequency, severity, recurrence, and potential for hidden exposure, the study's investigators propose that four of these-goat's and sheep's milk, buckwheat, peas-lentil, and pine nut-be considered for inclusion on the European mandatory labelling of foods list. The recurrence rate (the same allergen causing several anaphylactic accidents in the same patient) for these foods ranged from 7.3% for peas–lentil to 56% for goat's and sheep's milk. 

In our series of nearly 3,000 food anaphylaxis cases, 413 were caused by one of these eight 'emerging food allergens' without mandatory labelling, with 2 deaths. We therefore believe it is time to review the list of the 14 foods with mandatory labelling to include at least the most severe of these emerging food allergens."

Dominique Sabouraud-Leclerc, MD, Study Corresponding Author, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Reims

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Sabouraud-Leclerc, D., et. al. (2025). Food Anaphylaxis: Eight Food Allergens Without Mandatory Labelling Highlighted by the French Allergy-Vigilance Network. Clinical & Experimental Allergy. doi.org/10.1111/cea.70130

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Half of your kid’s food might be ultra-processed and that’s a problem
Eating more ultra-processed food raises your risk of lung cancer
Are food labels failing Australians? Ultra-processed foods spark confusion
Are all healthy diets equal or does food processing make a difference?
UK food policy misses big slice of ultra-processed problem, study finds
What 300 grams of ultra-processed food a day does to your diabetes risk
Eating more ultra-processed food links depression and diabetes
Scientists set out to map the world’s traditional food environments and their health impacts

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Supermarket ads push junk food for toddlers and infants