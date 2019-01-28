Antibiotic-resistant superbugs have reached the Arctic

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Jan 28 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

An international team of researchers has identified antibiotic-resistant genes (ARGs) in an area of the arctic; 8,000 miles away from where the genes were originally detected in urban India.

Bacteria in the arcticGiroScience | Shutterstock

The analysis of soil samples taken from locations in the Kongsfjorden region of Svalbard confirmed the spread of blaNDM-1 and other multidrug resistance genes into the High Arctic.

The global spread of such “superbug” genes is a growing concern because they often target “last resort” antibiotics such as carbapenems and very few antibiotics can still combat carbapenem-resistant bacteria.

"What humans have done through excess use of antibiotics on global scales is accelerate the rate of evolution, creating a new world of resistant strains that never existed before. Through the overuse of antibiotics, faecal releases and contamination of drinking water, we have consequentially speeded-up the rate at which superbugs might evolve.”

Professor David Graham, Study Leader

The fact that bacteria can now adapt and become resistant to newly developed antibiotics so quickly means very few are in the pipeline because it is just not cost-effective to make them.

Upon analyzing DNA extracted from forty soil cores taken from eight locations in the Kongsfjorden region, Svalbard in the High Arctic, Graham and colleagues identified 131 ARGs.

The team says the genes were probably spread via fecal matter from wildlife and humans visiting the area. The ARGs were associated with nine commonly used, major classes of antibiotics including β-lactams, aminoglycosides, macrolides.

Less than three years after the first detection of the blaNDM-1 gene in the surface waters of urban India, we are finding them thousands of miles away in an area where there has been minimal human impact.”

Professor David Graham, Study Leader

The finding has huge implications for the worldwide spread of antibiotic resistance, he adds, saying that the only way we are going to win this fight is to understand all pathways that lead to antibiotic resistance.

Improved stewardship of antibiotic use in medicine and agriculture is essential, advises Graham, as is the need for people to understand that resistance can be transmitted through water and soils.

“We contend that improved waste management and water quality on a global scale is a key step," he concludes.

Source:

'Superbug gene' found in one of the most remote places on Earth

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Microbiology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Suggested Reading

New antibiotic discovery heralds breakthrough in the fight against drug-resistant bacteria
Providing more information on how doctors prescribe drugs may reduce overprescription
Study determines impact of antibiotic perturbation of the gut microbiome on skeletal health
New strategy may prevent spread of drug resistance
Study shows link between antibiotic resistance in the environment and fecal pollution
New study finds only 13% of outpatient antibiotic prescriptions to be appropriate
Study looks at trends over time in oral antibiotic prescribing by dermatologists
Staphylococcus aureus: Study describes development of resistance to antibiotic for the first time

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »