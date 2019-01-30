Sphere Fluidics and PAA collaborate to offer automated micro-plate handling capabilities for single cell analysis

Jan 30 2019

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, and Peak Analysis and Automation (PAA), a leader in the industry for the design and manufacture of automated laboratory equipment, will collaborate to offer automated micro-plate handling capabilities for single cell analysis. PAA’s S-LAB plate handler will be integrated with Sphere Fluidics’ Cyto-Mine® Single Cell Analysis System to help increase throughput in antibody discovery and cell line development.

PAA’s S-LAB micro-plate handling capability will be integrated with the Sphere Fluidics’ Cyto-Mine® Single Cell Analysis System

Related Stories

Sphere Fluidics’ Cyto-Mine is an automated platform which combines single cell screening, sorting, isolation and clone verification, alleviating the need for separate instruments. Its application programming interface (API), introduced as part of the updated Cyto-Mine Studio Software Suite in 2018, enables easy communication with PAA’s innovative S-LAB automated plate handler. The integration of micro-plate handling with the Cyto-Mine will help to reduce hands-on intervention to further streamline biopharmaceutical workflows.

Dr Frank Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, commented:

Our Cyto-Mine® is compatible with 96- and 384-well microtiter plates, providing a high-throughput platform for single cell analysis. By combining this with the easy-to-use automated plate handler from Peak Analysis and Automation we will be able to offer improved throughput capabilities to help reduce timelines in biotherapeutic discovery and cell-line development.”

Dr Malcolm Crook, Technical Director, Peak Analysis and Automation, said:

Our small, affordable plate handler with the reliability of a robotic arm will offer users of Sphere Fluidics’ award-winning Cyto-Mine® system a simple and flexible solution to further improve workflows and reduce costs associated with a more labor-intensive approach.”

Cyto-Mine® will be on display in Washington, DC at SLAS 2019 from 2nd to 6th February 2019 (Booth #1655 and #1429).

Source:

https://www.spherefluidics.com/sphere-fluidics-collaborates-with-peak-analysis-and-automation-to-increase-throughput-in-antibody-discovery-and-cell-line-development/

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Two major forms of CD44 have distinct biological functions in breast cancer, shows study
Newly developed algorithms can predict and correct errors in single cell analyses
INTEGRA offers new 24-channel pipetting heads for VIAFLO 96/384 to make cell culture easy
Stress and paradoxical sleep associated with pathways of brain cell death and survival
Study finds that spatial architecture largely dictates connectivity within the brain
People with sight problems could benefit from new surgical trial
AMSBIO's experimental cell lines help enhance search for new CAR T therapies
UTHealth enrolls first U.S. patient in novel stem cell trial to treat stroke disability

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New insights into brain cell types of people with MS could help develop improved therapies