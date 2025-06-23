Bispecific antibodies offer new hope for resistant NSCLC patients

As the leading cause of cancer-related death, lung cancer remains a noteworthy hazard to human health. NSCLC is the most prevalent subtype, accounting for nearly 85% of all lung cancer cases. Although targeted therapy and immunotherapy have improved the efficacy of NSCLC treatment, therapeutic resistance and poor patient response indicate the urgent need to find more effective therapies.

Researchers from the Department of Radiation Oncology, Shandong Cancer Hospital Affiliated to Shandong First Medical University and Shandong Academy of Medical Sciences, published their summary (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0470) on the application and future prospects of bsAbs in the treatment of NSCLC in Cancer Biology & Medicine. This study underscores the promising role of bsAbs in improving antitumor efficacy and overcoming treatment resistance.

This study reviews the classification, mechanisms of action and clinical application of bsAbs in the treatment of NSCLC. By binding two antigens or epitopes, bsAbs could cause tumor cells lysis by recovering the activity of exhausted T cells, precisely redirecting T cells to tumor cells and simultaneously inhibiting two critical signaling pathways. Furthermore, bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (bsADCs) combine the precise targeting capability of bsAbs with cytotoxic payload delivery, enabling selective tumor cell killing upon target engagement.According to pivotal clinical trials, bsAbs demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor efficacy and a manageable safety profile in NSCLC patients, providing a robust solution for those resistant to targeted therapies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Dr. Xiangjiao Meng, a leading researcher in the study, underscores the promising antitumor role of bsAbs in NSCLC: "Primary and secondary treatment resistance has severely compromised the prognosis and survival of NSCLC. The bsAbs holds promise for overcoming therapeutic resistance and improving survival prognosis in NSCLC. "

The study's findings have significant implications for the future use of bsAbs in the NSCLC treatment. Through gaining a comprehensive insight into the mechanisms of action of bsAbs and reviewing the latest clinical trial evidence, clinicians are enabled to fully understand this emerging therapeutic approach, thereby advancing the clinical adoption of bsAbs in the treatment of NSCLC.

Wen, J., et al. (2025). Application and future prospects of bispecific antibodies in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Cancer Biology and Medicine. doi.org/10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0470.

