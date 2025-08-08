Gender gaps in Mediterranean eating and living

Research uncovers gender-based patterns in Mediterranean diet habits and lifestyles, showing that women make more health-conscious food choices while men lead in activity and social engagement.

A new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition reveals significant gender patterns in specific diet and lifestyle components in adherence to the Mediterranean diet and related lifestyle behaviors. However, there were no significant differences in the overall MedLife Index Score between men and women.

Background

The Mediterranean diet is the most extensively studied and widely recognized dietary pattern. It is associated with improved longevity and reduced risk of chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

The Mediterranean diet primarily includes plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole cereals, legumes, and seeds. It limits the consumption of red meat and refined foods and allows moderate intake of poultry, fish, dairy, and red wine. Olive oil serves as the primary fat source in this diet.

Several studies have demonstrated that the Mediterranean dietary pattern has significant anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, cardio-protective, neuro-protective, and metabolism-improving properties, which collectively help prevent various chronic diseases.

Despite significant health benefits, a global decline in adherence to the Mediterranean diet has been observed, particularly due to globalization, urbanization, and the increasing popularity of Western diets, which contain high amounts of ultra-processed foods, refined sugars, and unhealthy fats. Existing evidence indicates that socio-demographic and socio-economic factors influence adherence to the Mediterranean diet. However, research on gender variations in dietary adherence remains inconclusive.

In the current study, researchers investigated gender-specific differences in adherence to the Mediterranean diet and related lifestyle behaviors in a large, multinational cohort. This study is part of the broader MEDIET4ALL PRIMA project supported by the European Union. It aims to promote the Mediterranean diet and its lifestyle as a sustainable and health-focused model.

Study design

The study analyzed data obtained from the MEDIET4ALL survey, which enrolled 4,010 participants from ten countries.

The MedLife index, a validated tool that assesses adherence to Mediterranean dietary patterns and lifestyle behaviors through three domains: Mediterranean food consumption, Mediterranean dietary habits, and lifestyle behaviors, was used to assess participants' adherence to the Mediterranean diet and related lifestyle factors.

Participants were also evaluated for other associated factors, including perceived barriers to adherence, physical activity, sleep quality and disturbances, mental health, life satisfaction, social participation, and technology use behavior.

Key findings

The study analysis of the MedLife Index score revealed that females adhere significantly more to Mediterranean Food Consumption than males on specific items. Specifically, females showed significantly greater adherence to the recommended intake of seven of 15 total food items, including limiting red and processed meat, higher vegetable consumption, greater olive oil and herbs/spices use, limiting processed foods, and other core dietary components. In contrast, males showed higher adherence to only three items, specifically fish/seafood, legumes, and sweets.

Regarding Mediterranean dietary habits, the study revealed that females adhere significantly more closely to recommendations related to whole grain consumption, limiting snacking between meals, reducing sugar intake in beverages, and moderating processed foods. In contrast, males adhered more closely to water consumption, wine intake, and salt limitation recommendations.

Regarding lifestyle behaviors, the study demonstrated that males have significantly higher physical activity and social participation than females. Females, on the other hand, exhibited poorer sleep quality and duration and higher insomnia severity. Females also showed significantly higher psychological distress and greater needs for psychosocial and nutritional support.

The correlation analysis revealed that the MedLife Index is positively associated with physical activity, social participation, and sleep satisfaction, and negatively associated with insomnia severity, stress levels, anxiety, and depression. These are correlations from a cross-sectional study and cannot establish causation.

Study significance

The study demonstrates distinct gender-specific patterns in adherence to the Mediterranean diet and related lifestyle factors. The findings highlight the need for different public health strategies that address men's and women's unique behavioral and psychosocial needs to promote adherence to the Mediterranean diet and related lifestyle factors.

The study finds that a higher level of physical activity is associated with better lifestyle quality. This association indicates the broader concept of Mediterranean lifestyle, characterized by the integration of regular physical activity and a nutrient-rich diet. Regular physical activity is generally linked to improvements in physical and mental health and promotes metabolic functions. These benefits are consistent with the cardiovascular and metabolic advantages associated with the Mediterranean diet.

The study findings show an association between the Mediterranean diet and lower insomnia severity, but do not prove that the diet directly reduces insomnia. Prior research has suggested that the food items in this diet stabilize blood glucose levels and promote the synthesis of melatonin and serotonin, which play crucial roles in regulating sleep–wake cycles and improving restorative sleep.

The study findings indicate that social connections are associated with adherence to the Mediterranean diet by influencing dietary choices, promoting the adoption of Mediterranean eating patterns, and offering emotional reinforcement. Also, the Mediterranean diet could be associated with better mental health scores, a link that prior studies may relate to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and neuroprotective properties.

Overall, the study findings highlight the need for gender-sensitive and behaviorally targeted interventions that consider the distinct motivations, barriers, and cultural contexts influencing lifestyle choices. They also recognize the study's cross-sectional nature and the need for further research to explore causal pathways.

